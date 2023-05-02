Packers Assure Themselves Jordan Love Will Get Two Seasons To Prove Himself As Aaron Rodgers Heir

Videos by OutKick

We knew Jordan Love was the new starting quarterback for the Green Bay Packers this coming season. But after he signed a one-year extension on Tuesday, it’s now obvious the team plans to give Love the next two seasons to prove he’s their guy.

This is true because Love and the team have agreed to a one-year contract extension that effectively raises the quarterback’s salary to mid-starter level heights this season and seemingly assures he’ll be around for the 2024 season.

That gives Love two seasons as the Green Bay starter to prove he is indeed the rightful heir to the Aaron Rodgers spot he’s inheriting.

Love’s extension is for $22.5 million with $13.5 million of that fully guaranteed, a source confirmed.

Jordan Love #10 of the Green Bay Packers signals a first down during the game against the New Orleans Saints at TIAA Bank Field on September 12, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

Extension Helps Love, Packers

This makes great sense for both sides. It gives Love a bump from the fifth-year option that would keep him on the team in 2024. The fifth-year option was $20.77 million so Love is getting more money and getting it sooner in the way of the new extension.

For the Packers it makes salary cap sense in that it will lower Love’s cap number by splitting it over two years instead of all coming in 2024. The extension obviously also gives the Packers time to evaluate Love as their starter.

With Aaron Rodgers traded to the New York Jets on April 24, the Packers turned to Love as their starter. Love was a 2020 first-round draft pick but has started only one game while playing in 10 over his first three seasons.

