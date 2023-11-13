Packers/Steelers Ending Gets Chippy After Jordan Love Interception

Videos by OutKick

Tempers flared a bit Sunday at the end of the Packers/Steelers game.

The Steelers locked up a 23-19 win after Jordan Love threw an interception to Damontae Kazee on the final play of the game as Green Bay was attempting to score.

However, the fireworks were just getting started as the clock hit zero. Kazee took a cheap shot from Green Bay offensive lineman Zach Tom and ran right into a staffer on the sideline, and then it was off to the races as the teams got into a bit of a scrum.

You can watch the situation unfold below, and send me your thoughts to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Here's the full ending of Packers/Steelers with Jordan Love's INT and the scrum on the sideline pic.twitter.com/kFzuWtIzMF — Ben Brown 🌻 (@BenBrownPL) November 12, 2023

Packers/Steelers ending gets chippy.

Welcome to the NFL and the game of football. Passions and emotions run high, and at times, things can boil over.

That’s what fans witnessed Sunday. That cheap shot from Zach Tom is almost certainly not anything related to the Steelers.

It’s tied to Jordan Love throwing a pick and the team falling to 3-6. The Packers are having an awful season, and frustrations must be flying high in the locker room.

Well, another game ended in disappointing fashion and Tom threw a cheap shot. If you’re going to do that, then there’s going to be some retaliation. Welcome to heated moments in the sports world. There’s no need to overreact.

It was a scrum that was almost certainly entertaining for the fans, especially Steelers fans who ended the day 6-3.

The ending of the Packers/Steelers game got chippy following a cheap shot on a Jordan Love interception. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

The Packers better figure things out quickly or the season will be beyond saving. In fact, that point might already have been crossed, and tensions and frustrations seem to have hit a breaking point. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.