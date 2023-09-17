Packers Great LeRoy Butler Says Jordan Love Could Be Best QB In 2020 Draft Class

Videos by OutKick

Jordan Love has started only two NFL games, but Green Bay Packers legend LeRoy Butler believes he’s destined for greatness. In fact, the Hall of Fame defensive back thinks he might be the best quarterback in the 2020 draft class. And that’s a class that is packed and stacked.

Tua Tagovailoa, Jalen Hurts and Justin Herbert all entered the league in 2020. And let’s not forget the NFL’s highest-paid man, Joe Burrow, who went No. 1 overall that year.

But according to Butler, Love has the upper hand.

“I think he may be better than those guys,” Butler told TMZ Sports. “Because he’s going to have that opportunity because he had to sit and wait.”

Love had to sit behind Aaron Rodgers for three years. But with Rodgers in New York, it’s finally the 24 year old’s time to shine.

The Packers drafted Love 26th overall — behind Burrow, Tagovailoa and Herbert.

And Butler can relate. The now 55 year old was drafted in the second round (48th overall) of the 1990 NFL Draft, and he got zero starts in his rookie season. But Butler went on to become a four-time Pro Bowler, a four-time All Pro selection and a Super Bowl champion.

He also has a bust in Canton.

“There’s a lot of guys who went before me,” Butler said. “But I’m in the Hall of Fame, and they’re not.”

Of course, Butler might be a little biased. The former strong safety spent his entire 12-year career in Green Bay, which explains his soft spot for the Packers QB.

If Butler’s prediction comes true, though, the Packers will officially be the most spoiled franchise of all time in terms of quarterbacks. From Brett Favre to Rodgers to Love.

Must be nice.