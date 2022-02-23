Packers GM: No Rush On Aaron Rodgers Decision, But ‘Earlier The Better’

Videos by OutKick

General manager Brian Gutekunst told reporters Wednesday that the Green Bay Packers don’t have any sort of deadline for when star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must determine whether he will return. And that’s a good thing, given that Rodgers is still pretending to be clueless about his future.

“We’re working together. The conversations after the season were very impactful, and I appreciated them very much,” Gutekunst said, adding that there are “no deadlines” for Rodgers to make a decision.

Rodgers is still weighing his future and seems to be enjoying the drama it has created. He posted what appeared to be a cryptic message to social media the other night, as relayed by OutKick’s Bobby Burack.

“Was it a big goodbye to Green Bay? A goodbye to football? A warning to other men that his former fiancée Shailene Woodley is not on the market, as reports say?” Burack wrote. “According to Rodgers, his IG post was none of that. Rodgers told Pat McAfee that he had just come out of a 12-day cleanse and was feeling ‘intense gratitude’ for everyone in his life.”

Meanwhile, the Packers, the NFL and all the pencil-necked reporters are sitting on the edge of their seats, hoping to decipher Rodgers’ next move.

“The earlier the better,” Gutekunst admitted.

And not just because Rodgers’ indecisiveness is keeping the Packers’ from plotting their next move. But perhaps because the season just ended and all of this has already become beyond nauseating.