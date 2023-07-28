Friendly Reminder The NFL Is A Business: Packers Cut Player Hours After Wishing Him Happy Birthday

Videos by OutKick

The Green Bay Packers elected to cut defensive lineman Jonathan Garvin on Friday afternoon. The Packers cutting a player who started just one game in his three-year stint with the franchise wouldn’t be news 364 days of the year, but his release came on the one day it does matter: his birthday.

Just before 9 a.m. ET on Friday, the Packers shared a photo of Garvin with a big smile on his face wishing him a happy birthday. Just a few hours later, they informed him that he is now unemployed.

The official ‘cut day’ in the NFL isn’t for another month, so the Packers could have waited 24 hours to release Garvin, which is what some fans in the replies are saying. But what good would that have done?

If you think about it, the Packers waiting another day would have only shrunken Garvin’s window to potentially join another team and strap up in another training camp.

At the end of the day the NFL is, in fact, a business. Not to sound too dramatic, but there are no days off in the league. Unfortunately for Garvin, he was reminded of that reality on his 24th birthday.

Garvin, a seventh-round pick by Green Bay out of Miami, appeared in 38 games in three seasons with the Packers picking up 32 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and a pair of pass deflections.