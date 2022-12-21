‘Horsesh*t’: Aaron Rodgers Reacts To Crazy Report About Hand Signals

Aaron Rodgers shot down a report about having a wild hand signals system.

The Athletic recently published a piece claiming the Green Bay Packers QB uses and quizzes teammates on a ton of hand signals that aren’t actually written down or recorded anywhere.

As ridiculous as it sounded at the time, the piece did talk to a few people tied to the Packers organization. Jordan Love was cited in the piece as saying hand signals are simply recorded in players’ brains.

However, Rodgers claims the entire article is garbage.

Aaron Rodgers responds.

“It is by far the dumbest nothingburger article that I’ve read in the entire season … This was the dumbest article of the year by far,” Rodgers said while laughing during a Tuesday interview with Pat McAfee.

He added that “95% of that article is complete horsesh*t.”

Well, now we’ve got a little war brewing between The Athletic and Aaron Rodgers about whether or not his hand signals system is as complex as claimed or not.

When I first read the claims, it did seem insane. How the hell could any QB expect his entire offense to know signals that weren’t recorded anywhere.

That didn’t make much sense, but as we all know, Rodgers is known for doing his own thing.

Now, Rodgers has fired back in about as blunt as possible fashion. He says pretty much the entire article as “horsesh*t.”

Obviously, only the people in the locker room know what is completely true. However, given his rebuke, he’s certainly convincing that the report was false.

The good news for the Packers is they are now just two games under .500 after beating the Rams. With three games left, the season isn’t totally lost just yet.