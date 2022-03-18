Pacified Psaki: White House Press Secretary Won’t Speak On Hunter Biden

Up until Thursday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has never had a problem discussing Hunter Biden’s laptop, repeatedly dismissing it as “Russian disinfo.” But when the topic arose again on St. Patrick’s Day, she didn’t have the shamrocks to admit she was dead wrong.

As OutKick detailed early Thursday afternoon, the New York Times finally confirmed a nearly two-year old New York Post story that tied a personal laptop to President Biden’s son, Hunter. The laptop contains secrets, lies, and evidence of potentially illegal conduct and information. In short, open reporting about the laptop in the fall of 2020 would’ve been damning for the Biden campaign.

When Psaki was asked Thursday if President Biden still stood by his assessment that the story was “a bunch of garbage,” Psaki puckered and pivoted away from the question as quickly as possible: “I’d point you to the Department of Justice and also to Hunter Biden’s representatives. He doesn’t work in the government.”

Reporter: "The New York Times has authenticated emails that appear to have come from a laptop abandoned by Hunter Biden in Delaware."@PressSec: "I would point you to Hunter Biden's representatives. He doesn't work for the government." https://t.co/mBOZ8DjSGy pic.twitter.com/tyzCeCbwL9 — The Hill (@thehill) March 17, 2022

It was an odd response, especially from someone such as Psaki who, less than two years ago, labeled any mention of Hunter Biden’s laptop as “Russian disinfo.” Psaki even went as far as to tweet about it just months before the November 2020 presidential election.

Though she was willing to discuss Hunter’s laptop back in 2020, to the surprise of no one, Psaki was less eager to address her giant L on Thursday.

“You were asked about Hunter Biden’s laptop,” Rob Crilly of the Daily Mail said, addressing Psaki. “You also in October 2020 dismissed it as ‘Russian disinformation.’ Do you stand by that assessment?”

A defeated Psaki’s only response was to go the broken record route: “Again, I’d point you to the Department of Justice and Hunter Biden’s representatives. I’m a spokesperson for the United States. He doesn’t work for the United States.”

But you do, Jen. And you owe the American people some answers.

