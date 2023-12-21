Pacers’ Myles Turner, Who’s A Die-Hard ‘Star Wars’ Fan, Shows Up To Game Dressed As Han Solo

Videos by OutKick

Star Wars fandom lives on 46 years since A New Hope‘s release. One major fan of the space opera is Indiana Pacers big man Myles Turner, who crossed over to the nerdy side for Wednesday’s Star Wars night at home by dressing up as the great Han Solo.

LAS VEGAS – Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers reacts to being called for a foul in the first quarter in the championship game of the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament against the Los Angeles Lakers at T-Mobile Arena on December 9. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Turner even brought a Princess Leia with him … dressed in full Force, she was.

Leia, we're home 🌌



Myles Turner with the Han Solo fit for Star Wars Night. pic.twitter.com/zoR349UUYQ — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) December 20, 2023

The George Lucas fanboy won’t take a Star Wars Night off. Turner’s previous costumes for the celebratory night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse include dressing up as galactic big bad Darth Vader.

Turner also showed up dressed to the arena as Boba Fett, accompanied by a lady-friend cosplaying as Ahsoka Tano (one of the worst additions to the Star Wars lore, but that’s a different conversation).

Pacers players can leave the midi-chlorians at home — taking on a lowly Charlotte Hornets team on Wednesday.

