Big Ten Originally Wanted Oregon Instead Of UCLA, PAC-12 President Says

The Big Ten might not have gotten its first choice with the addition of UCLA.

Currently, the PAC-12 is fighting to land a new media deal before the conference hits a breaking point. For the first time in a long time, it looks like the situation is trending towards the PAC-12 surviving.

However, one of the biggest fears is Oregon and Washington could be waiting for invites to the Big Ten. Well, according to University of Arizona president Robert Robbins, Oregon was actually the B1G’s first pick over UCLA.

“When I heard it first, the deal was going to be USC-Oregon [to the Big Ten]. That makes sense. … Their TV market is not that big, [but] they play in different colored uniforms, and they win. That’s where I would have started this thing off. I think Fox wanted to consolidate L.A. and not let anybody else in [with USC-UCLA]. I think it’s brilliant. Well played,” Robbins explained to CBS Sports’ Dennis Dodd.

Ultimately, that didn’t happen and UCLA hitched its wagon to the Trojans and will join the Big Ten in 2024.

Will Oregon eventually join the Big Ten?

More than anything, this remark from Robbins will further reenforce what a lot of fans already believe. The Big Ten and Oregon have a date with destiny.

The Ducks might not be joining in 2024, but remember, it was reported the Big Ten would be open to taking the Ducks at a reduced payout of roughly $40 million annually.

That’s almost certainly a hell of a lot more than what the Ducks could earn by staying in the PAC-12.

If what Robbins is saying is true, it would seem to indicate the Big Ten was more than willing to take Oregon from the jump.

At a reduced rate, the situation starts to look like an absolute guarantee. If it will happen, the biggest question just becomes a timeline.

The longer the PAC-12 goes without a media deal, the more and more likely it becomes Oregon and others might look elsewhere. For the Ducks, there could be a home waiting in the B1G.