PAC-12/MWC Considering Relegation Model: REPORT

Videos by OutKick

The PAC-12 and Mountain West Conference are considering a relegation model that has never happened before in college football.

Currently, the only two PAC-12 teams without landing spots in 2024 are Washington State and Oregon State. The top option appears to be some kind of merger with the MWC. What that exactly looks like remains unknown, but a never-before-attempted relegation model is being discussed, according to Yahoo Sports.

Relegation doesn’t exist in college sports, and is mostly unheard of in America. Yet, the PAC-12 and MWC are open to it. The idea is a team or two would move up to the PAC-12 and then the worst or two worst teams would move down to the MWC.

It’s the same model many international soccer leagues have.

Oregon State and Washington State are trying to figure out future plans following the PAC-12’s collapse. (Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images)

PAC-12/MWC considering relegation model.

Relegation in major college football has been discussed by fans before, but never in a serious way. Whenever Vanderbilt or a terrible Big Ten team has an awful season, there’s always discussions they should be booted down to the G5.

Now, it sounds like the PAC-12 and MWC are at least considering a relegation model. Do I think it will happen? No, because it seems unlikely schools are okay moving up and down conferences potentially on a yearly basis.

The PAC-12 and MWC reportedly are considering a relegation model. (Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

There’s also financial considerations. How will an athletic department budget if it doesn’t know how much money is guaranteed over the course of several years?

It sounds awesome. In theory, relegation would be wildly entertaining. However, there’s a difference between sounding awesome and actually happening.

Will the Mountain West merge with the PAC-12? (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

Nothing is impossible, but as noted by Yahoo Sports, the relegation model for the PAC-12 and MWC “is only an idea” at the moment. Don’t expect it to advance past that. I could be wrong, but bringing a European soccer relegation format to major American sports doesn’t seem likely.