ESPN Not Interested In The PAC-12’s Top Media Package, Conference Takes Another Huge Blow: REPORT

The PAC-12’s media situation continues to be incredibly chaotic.

Commissioner George Kliavkoff and other conference leaders have been attempting to nail down a new media rights deal since last year, but through early May, nothing has happened.

Not only has there been no deal signed, major broadcast partners don’t appear interested in a weakened PAC-12 brand.

You can now add ESPN to the list of companies who won’t be signing huge checks for the PAC-12. CBS Sports reported Wednesday night the powerhouse sports brand “appears to be out as an option to take the Pac-12’s primary media rights.”

ESPN could be interested in a cheaper and smaller rights package, but losing the network for its primary package of major games is a monster blow to the PAC-12.

An unnamed Big 12 administrator told CBS Sports, “[This is the] first time publicly [ESPN] said, ‘We’re not doing anything with the Pac-12.'”

The PAC-12 continues to struggle to stay above water.

The PAC-12 is truly nearing the edge of a cliff when it comes to landing a new media rights deal. Its current deal expires next summer, UCLA and USC will be in the Big Ten and the Big 12 is barking on the front porch to steal teams from the west coast conference.

There had been some reporting Apple might swoop in and ink a deal. The tech company could definitely afford the PAC-12’s goal of matching the Big 12’s $31.7 million annual payouts, but there’s a huge sacrifice to be made.

Taking Apple’s money and moving most games to streaming could result in the conference becoming irrelevant.

Now, ESPN – a current partner along with Fox – reportedly is out on trying to land the bulk of George Kliavkoff’s conference’s main rights.

It’s hard to know when it’s officially time to panic. The once powerful conference definitely might not be there yet, but it appears to be getting close.

Remember, the Big 12 has a new media deal and guaranteed revenue for years to come. How long before Colorado or ASU might start considering stability over waiting to see how this chaos plays out?

The situation remains fluid, but the PAC-12 is definitely running out of time. A deal must be reached soon or programs will start to panic.