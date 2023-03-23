PAC-12 Leaders Receive ‘Positive Update’ Amid Media Rights Chaos, Timeline Remains Murky: REPORT

The PAC-12 reportedly received good news during a Wednesday board meeting.

Commissioner George Kliavkoff is fighting like an absolute dog to land a new media deal, and there have been some positive signs that something will get done in the near future.

Multiple PAC-12 leaders have hinted that something will get done to keep the conference together, but it remains unseen whether or not the conference will beat the Big 12’s media deal.

The Big 12 secured a deal that pays conference members $31.7 million annually.

Utah President Address Media Deal Speculation: ‘Still Got A Ways To Go’

PAC-12 leaders receive good news.

Jon Wilner reported Wednesday that a “positive update” was provided to board members during a PAC-12 meeting yesterday morning.

Wilner didn’t specify what this “positive update” was, but noted it’s still unclear when a final deal might be reached.

It could happen prior or after the next scheduled meeting, which will happen during the second week of April. That means the timeline still remains very murky.

The situation seems to be stabilizing.

As we’ve covered previously at OutKick, there does seem to be some momentum building for the PAC-12 to survive.

That definitely wasn’t the case just a couple months back. It’s not known how close the PAC-12 was to ultimate disaster – collapse – but things didn’t look good.

To be clear, the situation for the PAC-12 is still far from great. There’s so many conflicting reports about what companies might be in the mix for a new media rights deal that I’ve lost count.

However, the fact multiple conference leaders from Utah, Arizona and Arizona State have come forward with optimism should be viewed as a sign the PAC-12 is certainly on more stable ground than two months ago.

The PAC-12 is trending towards surviving. (Photo by Ric Tapia/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

We’ll have to wait to see how it all shakes out, but for now, this is another point for the PAC-12 surviving. Make sure to keep checking back for the latest updates as we have them. This situation is far from resolved.

