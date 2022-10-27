PAC-12 Commissioner Makes Delusional Comments About USC And UCLA

PAC-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff is seriously putting Baghdad Bob to shame at this point.

Ever since USC and UCLA decided to join the Big Ten in 2024 and get insanely rich, Kliavkoff has been on a roll attempting to convince people the conference will survive. Not only does he want people to believe the PAC-12 is fine, but he’s also tried to tell people the two powerhouse programs will regret the decision.

When is the last time someone regretted getting wealthy? I digress.

Kliavkoff is doing his best to spin the situation, but it’s nonsense.

Now, he’s claiming he’s spoken to fans of the Trojans and Bruins, and they’re not happy with the move. In fact, he can’t find a single person who supports it.

“I think saying hundreds would be an exaggeration — dozens, more than a hundred, and I have yet to talk to anyone in the UCLA and USC community who’s in favor of the move. I will say that I probably hear from folks who are not in favor, not surprisingly,” Kliavkoff said at Pac-12 basketball media day Wednesday, according to ESPN.

USC and UCLA are leaving the PAC-12 for the Big Ten. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

I’ve been calling Kliavkoff Baghdad Bob for awhile at this point, and he’s only doing more and more to justify the moniker. For those of you too young to remember, Baghdad Bob was an Iraqi propaganda official who told the media Saddam’s forces were crushing the Americans as we were literally steamrolling through the country.

However, it appears Baghdad Bob was even less delusional than Kliavkoff, who appears to be doing his best jilted lover impression.

Who are these fans he’s talked to? Name them. Let the people know.

UCLA and USC are much better off in the Big Ten over the PAC-12.

The reality of the situation is shockingly simple. UCLA and USC are about to be swimming in cash. The Big Ten’s media deal pays north of a billion dollars a year. Are we really supposed to believe USC and UCLA fans want to stay in the PAC-12 for a fraction of the money?

The answer is no. The Big Ten is the country’s wealthiest conference, and the Trojans and Bruins will soon be members of the exclusive club.

Yeah, I’m sure fans must be furious. After all, who isn’t outraged by being handed the keys to a yacht. Makes perfect sense.

UCLA and USC will join the Big Ten in 2024. George Kliavkoff wants people to believe fans aren’t happy. How will the Trojans and Bruins do in the B1G? (Photo by Rob Curtis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

I can’t wait to see what the PAC-12 commissioner says next. Before long, he’ll drop a “You didn’t break up with me. I broke up with you” line. That’s definitely coming if he continues at this rate.