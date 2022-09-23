PAC-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff continues to act like a bitter ex-girlfriend.

UCLA and USC are bound for the Big Ten in 2024, and while the PAC-12 can’t do anything to stop the latter, the Bruins are a public program and there could possibly be measures to slow an exit.

While things might muddy up UCLA’s exit, there’s no question the Bruins are leaving at the end of the day. However, much like a person who can’t accept their relationship is over, Kliavkoff just can’t let it die.

The PAC-12 commissioner reportedly asks for an intervention.

In a last ditch effort to stop UCLA from leaving and potentially save the conference, Kliavkoff sent a three-page letter to the University of California Board of Regents asking for UCLA’s move to the Big Ten to be blocked, according to the New York Times.

Kliavkoff argued in the letter that UCLA hadn’t fully considered the consequences of such a move. Translation: the PAC-12 is toast if the Bruins leaves.

The PAC-12 commissioner also argued in the letter that UCLA athletes will spend more time on airplanes because of Big Ten travel, and any increased revenue would be burned out by larger salaries. Good luck making that sales pitch and expecting anyone to buy it. It’s truly the sign of a desperate man.

Will UCLA stay in the PAC-12? (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Here’s the reality of the situation. UCLA is leaving. Kliavkoff can beg, borrow and steal whatever he thinks might work, but a decision has been made.

The Big Ten is too powerful and too rich to be stopped. Kliavkoff’s efforts are the equivalent of throwing a brick at a tank. Sure, you might draw a little attention, but ultimately, it has no impact.

Can anyone stop UCLA from leaving the PAC-12? (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Start mentally preparing for UCLA playing conference games against Michigan, Ohio State and Wisconsin. Nothing is going to change what’s coming.