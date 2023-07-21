PAC-12 Commissioner Boldly Claims College Realignment Is Nearing An End (It Almost Certainly Is Not)

Videos by OutKick

George Kliavkoff made a very bold proclamation about the future of college sports Friday.

The PAC-12 commissioner addressed the media during his conference media days Friday morning, and there’s one thing he’s apparently not worried about:

Further realignment.

Yes, the PAC-12 commissioner thinks realignment will soon be a thing of the past. He was asked if losing more members is a concern and told the media, “It’s not a concern. …. I think the realignment in college athletics will come to an end this cycle.”

Bold, George. Very bold for a man whose conference is teetering on absolute disaster.

Is PAC-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff wrong when it comes to realignment?

I hate to be the bearer of bad news for George Kliavkoff and the PAC-12 but there’s virtually no scenario to be played out where expansion is over after this cycle.

No shot in hell. Now, what will further expansion look like? That’s a great question, and I do not have an answer.

What I do know for sure Oklahoma and Texas will join the SEC in 2024 and UCLA and USC will join the Big Ten the same year.

Expect major expansion moving forward.

That’s the beginning of an arms race, not the end. College sports has been trending towards super conferences for a long time.

Summer 2024 will represent a major step forward in that direction. From there, there will be an arms race in college sports that rivals the Cold War.

The SEC and Big Ten have no incentive to not keep expanding. The reason why is simple. When your neighbor starts stockpiling weapons with an intent to use them, you better start doing the same.

As long as the B1G and SEC look to add more teams, the expansion won’t end. UNC, UVA, Clemson, Florida State, Oregon, Washington and Notre Dame will all be major targets moving forward.

The reason why Kliavkoff wants people to believe expansion is over is because further expansion only hurts the PAC-12. These are the facts. He can disagree with the sun rising in the east and setting in the west, the sky being blue and the PAC-12 now being a diminished brand, but all those statements are true.

Kliavkoff might be able to land a media deal to stop the chaos for the time being, but realignment is definitely not ending. It’s likely only just getting started.