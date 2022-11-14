As tends to be the case in recent years, the Pac-12 Conference has completely cannibalized itself on the football field. Every single school in the conference has a transitive property win over every other team in the entire conference.

Let’s break it down!

Here are the current standings through the first 10 weeks of the 2022 college football season:

Southern California — Overall: 9-1 — Conference: 7-1 Oregon — Overall: 8-2 — Conference: 6-1 Utah — Overall: 8-2 — Conference: 6-1 UCLA — Overall: 8-2 — Conference: 5-2 Washington — Overall: 8-2 — Conference: 5-2 Oregon State — Overall: 7-3 — Conference: 4-3 Washington State — Overall: 6-4 — Conference: 3-4 Arizona — Overall: 4-6 — Conference: 2-5 Arizona State — Overall: 3-7 — Conference: 2-5 California Berkeley — Overall: 3-7 — Conference: 1-6 Colorado — Overall: 1-9 — Conference: 1-6 Stanford — Overall: 3-7 — Conference: 1-7

Notice how every single team has won a conference game, from top to bottom. All 12 teams have at least one win over a fellow conference opponent. Even Colorado and Stanford, two programs that are truly abysmal this year.

That is crucial to the self-cannibalization. It looks like this:

Arizona beat UCLA on Saturday

UCLA beat Utah on Oct. 8

Utah beat USC on Oct. 15

USC beat Oregon State on Sept. 24

Oregon State beat Washington State on Oct. 15

Washington State beat Stanford on Nov. 5

Stanford beat Arizona State on Oct. 22

Arizona State beat Washington on Oct. 8

Washington beat Oregon on Saturday

Oregon beat Colorado on Nov. 5

Colorado beat Cal on Oct. 15

Cal beat Arizona on Sept. 24

Arizona beat……………… ^ back to top.

As a result of the circle of wins/losses, every team in the Pac-12 can claim to be better than the others.

For example:

Colorado beat Cal, which beat Arizona, which beat UCLA, which beat Utah, which beat USC. Thus, by transitive property, the Buffaloes are actually the best team in the conference.