Big Ten Was Pushed To Add More PAC-12 Teams

The UC Regents were ready to blow up the PAC-12.

UCLA’s 2024 addition to the B1G was recently approved by the UC Regents, but there was also a push for the Big Ten to poach several more PAC-12 teams. Specifically, there was a push for the Big Ten to take Stanford, Oregon and Washington.

Ultimately, the B1G only stole USC and UCLA from the PAC-12.

The Big Ten didn’t add Oregon. (Photo by Christopher Hook/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

“We certainly put some pressure on to see if we could. In the end, the expansion was not going to be on the table for us,” UC Regents chair Rich Leib explained to USA Today.

Leib also said he’d “love” to see Cal also join the Big Ten. To put it simply, the people running the show in the UC system also apparently don’t want to see the PAC-12 survive.

Will the Big Ten ever add more PAC-12 teams?

The fact the UC Regents pushed the Big Ten to take more PAC-12 teams shows there’s serious interest in blowing up the conference.

At the very least, the UC Regents are okay with blowing up the PAC-12 as fans know it today. There’s truly no loyalty anymore. It’s all about the money, and the Big Ten simply has way too much. Meanwhile, George Kliavkoff’s conference is clinging to relevance.

To his credit, the situation does appear to have stabilized a bit. How much of that is due to him vs. the B1G just not being interested in more PAC-12 teams? That’s unknown, but it most certainly looks like it’s more of the latter.

Will the PAC-12 survive? (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

The PAC-12 lives to fight another day, and UCLA and USC are officially gone in 2024. Kliavkoff better hope the B1G doesn’t start to reconsider adding more teams. His conference literally only survives because the Big Ten decided to let it be that way.