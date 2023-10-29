‘Oz the Mentalist’ Reveals Tyler Boyd’s First Kiss In Astounding Fashion

Videos by OutKick

Oz the Mentalist just did Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd dirty.

In one of the Bengals’ meetings earlier this season, the Bengals brought in the world-renowned mind-reader to take a fun break from routine (his full name is Oz Pearlman). Oz makes a living off of pulling off inexplicable mentalist routines that often leave the audience stunned. His interaction with the Bengals was no different.

Boyd volunteered along with quarterback Joe Burrow to help with Oz’s demonstration. First, the magician asked Boyd to think of the first girl he ever kissed, and then write down her name and the grade he was in when it happened.

Boyd confirmed that the likelihood of Burrow knowing either of these pieces of information was 0.0 percent. However, when Oz snapped his fingers once in front of Burrow’s face, the quarterback guessed the correct grade.

The Bengals didn’t react much after the first guess. Oz conceded that it might have just been a lucky guess, but he asked for a favor from the rest of the team

“If he gets the name right, I want pandemonium,” Oz said. “I want this place to shake like you just won the Super Bowl.”

After a bit more dramatic build up, Oz snapped his fingers again in front of Burrow’s face. Wouldn’t ya know, Burrow immediately guessed the correct name.

Cincinnati stayed true on their word and erupted after the second guess, while Boyd laughed and took it like a champ.

Oz the Mentalist: "Picture the first girl you ever kissed… Does Joe Burrow know this?"



Tyler Boyd: "No."



Oz: "When I snap my fingers, it's gonna pop in your head."



*snaps*



Joe: "5th grade."



*snaps*



Joe: "Sarah."



Tyler: "NO WAY!" 🤣



(via @ESPNPR)pic.twitter.com/iPR0aSsvdd

I’m not so sure that I’d want to volunteer for one of Oz’s experiments if he’s got this level of success rate. But at any rate, what Oz the Mentalist does is nothing short of miraculous.