Outrage Over Colin Cowherd’s Dwayne Haskins Remark Is As Fake As It Is Pathetic

This week, Fox Sports Radio host Colin Cowherd read aloud a list of quarterbacks drafted since 2013 who he does not think can win a Super Bowl. The list included Dwayne Haskins, who died in 2022 while attempting to cross a Florida highway.

The segment drew outrage from journalists and X users after it was reposted by an anonymous account called FunHouse.

“This is awful from FS1, Colin Cowherd and everyone involved,” posted Dov Kleiman, a highly engaged but not all that credible account. “Just so bad all around.”

“Cowherd and his team go to a new low as they list the late Dwayne Hawkins in a graphic of who can’t win super bowls,” added a popular Ohio State fan page.

“An egregious and disturbing mistake by Colin Cowherd…”, posts JPAFootball to his near 160,000 subscribers.

“GOOD LORD,” said Mike Florio.

“This is a jaw-dropping failure by everybody involved in making this graphic and clearing it to go on air,” commented Chris Williamson, a host of CBS Sports HQ.

“This…….. is absolutely shameful. Come on, Colin,” responded WFAN host Danielle McCartan.

“Colin Cowherd Pratfalls Through The Laziest Possible Segment Of Football Analysis,” wrote The Defector.

“Truly a new low for the sports-talk host and his production team,” writes Deadspin.

Cowherd continues to trend over a day later. The outrage has yet to subside as of this warm August afternoon.

Obviously, the users and journalists are not actually outraged. They are grandstanding. They see an opportunity to pile on, to hopefully fit in with the cool kids on Twitter, err X.

Cowherd is an easy target because he is an older white guy who does not respond to criticism. No one risks getting called racist for skewering Cowherd, like they would Shannon Sharpe or Domonique Foxworth.

The outrage is as faux as it is predictable.

The segment doesn’t demonstrate Cowherd is lazy or insensitive, as the headlines read. Put simply, he read aloud a list that was likely prepared for him by a staffer.

In fact, the graphics team already made one mistake during the segment by erroneously titling the list “QBs who CAN win a Super Bowl” when meant to say “CANNOT.” Cowherd corrected the latter mistake on air.

Have you ever made a mistake at work, Dov? What about you, Deadspin? Florio?

Graphic errors happen. And, unfortunately, Haskins’s name happened to be one Cowherd randomly read off.

Cowherd and his team caught the mistake afterward and thereby omitted the part of the segment from the top of the third hour, when it replayed the monologue.

It’s unclear what the angry, pearl-clutching bloggers would like done about the segment. Do they wish Cowherd would declare Haksins dead to make up for the error? Do they want Fox to fire the lowly producer?

If Cowherd and his team feel the need to address the matter with Haksins’ family, fine. However, he doesn’t owe jealous hosts like Danielle McCartan and that bum from CBS Sports an apology.

The vultures must have a fair amount on their hands this week.