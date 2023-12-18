Senate Sex Tape Drama, Girlfriend Out Of Town And Mafia Murder Anniversary | Weekend Recap

Videos by OutKick

For those of you who don't already know, you can send anything you want to David.Hookstead@outkick.com if you want to be included or fire it to me on Twitter at @dhookstead.

As usual, I’ll get things started. My girlfriend was out of town this weekend on some kind of gal’s adventure. Don’t ask me for many details because I don’t have them. All I know is I got the Hookstead compound (location classified) to myself the entire weekend.

That means one very simple thing: It was a time for sports, cold beers and hanging with the guys. Oh, I also had to take care of her dog. Seriously, how lucky is she to be dating such a humble and useful man?

I digress. I fired up the phone, got everyone to Dirty Water – my favorite location in Washington D.C. – and soaked up endless hours of football. However, I must admit football was hardly the main topic of conversation in the bar.

Everyone was talking about the guys who filmed gay porn in the Senate building. Seeing as how D.C. is full of people who work on the Hill, it’s not hard to understand why everyone found it equal parts insane, shocking and the reaction absolutely hilarious. What a random topic to have every single person in the bar weighing in on.

Overall, a great weekend full of fun times, a beer or there and a dog that didn’t have any disasters. I definitely can’t complain.

OutKick readers have another great weekend.

Now, let’s get into what you all did this past weekend. To the surprise of nobody, it was another great run for everyone involved.

Our very own Geoff Clark hit up the Knicks/Clippers game and spent the weekend gambling. Very on-brand!

Going to the Knicks-Clippers game after eating at a Korean-German fusion sports bar Saturday. Gambling my ass off and mainlining NFL Week 15 Sunday. — Geoffrow Records (@Geoffery_Clark) December 16, 2023

We’ve got at least one OutKick reader out here looking to move some real estate. I could be in the market!

Prepping a house to sell.



Feel free to make an offer. Even better if you're willing to take it as is. 😂 — Uncultured Purrl (@AmericanPurrl) December 16, 2023

Without a doubt one of the coolest submissions I’ve ever seen. What better way to spend the weekend than at the steakhouse legendary gangster Paul Castellano was whacked at on the 38th year anniversary. Absolutely epic, and look at that food!

College football anyone? I think so.

Bowl season starts today! — SherbearRox (@SheriRox2) December 16, 2023

As a fellow Lions fan, this was my mood all night! What a game from Jared Goff.

David, one of the best members of the OutKick family, soaked up the Nebraska national title game with some local beers. If I’ve said it once, I’ve said it a million times. I have great respect for Nebraska fans and LOVED my visit to Lincoln in 2019.

And drinking from a local brewery. pic.twitter.com/427wIAxCVi — David Westfall (@Dave_Westfall) December 17, 2023

Hard to have a bad day whenever you’re eating food this good.

Gonna watch nfl games after gym drove kid to get a chic caesar wrap and drove to get me a stir fry at Honeygrow pic.twitter.com/BCCkp0JEsC — Ultraspicybae 🇮🇱 (@Buffyinnyc) December 16, 2023

Cheer competitions and old fashions for this loyal reader. A combo I didn’t expect to see in the round up!

It might be hard to realize, but it’s hockey season. It gets lost in the shuffle. However, I hate cats. Get yourself a dog.

I’m not a dad, but this certainly sounds right for someone who is with young kids. At least he found a way to get a second screen for sports.

Watching cocomelon on one tv and sports on another along with coffee because that’s parenthood for ya.🏈🧒👦 — Neal (@hotsauceisgreat) December 16, 2023

Who is up for a little Boise State basketball action?

Watching @BoiseState outrun @csuf. They do the national anthem before the players come out. Even in Idaho. pic.twitter.com/IcSf0VN8r1 — Drew Matich (@drewmatich) December 17, 2023

This was certainly a very touching tribute.

Take away the Christmas shopping, and this was very similar to my weekend.

Gym, Christmas shopping, tacos, tequila 😋 — B (@texasfuzz) December 16, 2023

Sports, great food and whiskey. What more could you ever want?

We are cooking Beef Birria. Drinking Blackberry BirdDog Whiskey. No bar outside my house. I'm watching ArsenalFC tomorrow. Working today. — SaltyMamba ✌️❤️🇺🇸🍩 (@MambaSalty) December 16, 2023

I don’t know what mammo chili is, but I definitely would like to try it.

Making a mammo chili — Dr.Blckbeard (@pokes2017) December 16, 2023

This guy spent the weekend killing time by crashing on the couch. Just guys being dudes!

Christmas movies with the family are always a solid idea. “Christmas Vacation” better be at the top of the list!

Watching Christmas movies with my family and drinking pop — Vickie Wyatt (@VWyatt28176) December 17, 2023

Sorry to hear about your Vikings! Have fun watching the Lions in the playoffs while the rest of the NFC North watches from a couch!

Resting my flag today after a tough loss on Sat. pic.twitter.com/NpxzehCHaG — Dtrain (@dtrainiax) December 17, 2023

Let’s finish strong with a great dog post!

That's a wrap, everyone.