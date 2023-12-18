Senate Sex Tape Drama, Girlfriend Out Of Town And Mafia Murder Anniversary | Weekend Recap

Videos by OutKick
Another glorious weekend is in the books, and everyone knows what that means:
It’s time for another OutKick Weekend Recap.
For those of you who don’t already know, you can send anything you want to David.Hookstead@outkick.com if you want to be included or fire it to me on Twitter at @dhookstead.
As usual, I’ll get things started. My girlfriend was out of town this weekend on some kind of gal’s adventure. Don’t ask me for many details because I don’t have them. All I know is I got the Hookstead compound (location classified) to myself the entire weekend.
That means one very simple thing: It was a time for sports, cold beers and hanging with the guys. Oh, I also had to take care of her dog. Seriously, how lucky is she to be dating such a humble and useful man?
I digress. I fired up the phone, got everyone to Dirty Water – my favorite location in Washington D.C. – and soaked up endless hours of football. However, I must admit football was hardly the main topic of conversation in the bar.
Everyone was talking about the guys who filmed gay porn in the Senate building. Seeing as how D.C. is full of people who work on the Hill, it’s not hard to understand why everyone found it equal parts insane, shocking and the reaction absolutely hilarious. What a random topic to have every single person in the bar weighing in on.
Overall, a great weekend full of fun times, a beer or there and a dog that didn’t have any disasters. I definitely can’t complain.
OutKick readers have another great weekend.
Now, let’s get into what you all did this past weekend. To the surprise of nobody, it was another great run for everyone involved.
Our very own Geoff Clark hit up the Knicks/Clippers game and spent the weekend gambling. Very on-brand!
We’ve got at least one OutKick reader out here looking to move some real estate. I could be in the market!
Without a doubt one of the coolest submissions I’ve ever seen. What better way to spend the weekend than at the steakhouse legendary gangster Paul Castellano was whacked at on the 38th year anniversary. Absolutely epic, and look at that food!
College football anyone? I think so.
As a fellow Lions fan, this was my mood all night! What a game from Jared Goff.
David, one of the best members of the OutKick family, soaked up the Nebraska national title game with some local beers. If I’ve said it once, I’ve said it a million times. I have great respect for Nebraska fans and LOVED my visit to Lincoln in 2019.
Hard to have a bad day whenever you’re eating food this good.
Cheer competitions and old fashions for this loyal reader. A combo I didn’t expect to see in the round up!
It might be hard to realize, but it’s hockey season. It gets lost in the shuffle. However, I hate cats. Get yourself a dog.
I’m not a dad, but this certainly sounds right for someone who is with young kids. At least he found a way to get a second screen for sports.
Who is up for a little Boise State basketball action?
This was certainly a very touching tribute.
Take away the Christmas shopping, and this was very similar to my weekend.
Sports, great food and whiskey. What more could you ever want?
I don’t know what mammo chili is, but I definitely would like to try it.
This guy spent the weekend killing time by crashing on the couch. Just guys being dudes!
Christmas movies with the family are always a solid idea. “Christmas Vacation” better be at the top of the list!
Sorry to hear about your Vikings! Have fun watching the Lions in the playoffs while the rest of the NFC North watches from a couch!
Let’s finish strong with a great dog post!
That’s a wrap, everyone. Make sure to keep sending in your stuff on Twitter or to David.Hookstead@outkick.com, and we’ll get right back to it next week!