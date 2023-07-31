OutKick Shows Launch On Fox Nation

Videos by OutKick

NEW YORK – July 31, 2023 — OutKick’s signature programs including OutKick The Show with Clay Travis, Tomi Lahren Is Fearless and Gaines For Girls officially launch on FOX Nation, FOX News Media’s subscription streaming service, with additional OutKick shows to debut in the coming months. New episodes will be available every night on FOX Nation throughout each week following their first airing on OutKick.com and on YouTube.com/@outkick.

In commenting on the announcement, OutKick founder Clay Travis said, “OutKick has seen rapid growth over the last two years and we are thrilled to begin streaming our authentic content with the loyal audience that FOX Nation has cultivated.”

“OutKick The Show with Clay Travis,” “Tomi Lahren Is Fearless” and “Gaines For Girls” to Drop Daily on FOX Nation

OutKick The Show with Clay Travis offers Travis’ unfiltered opinion on the most compelling headlines in sports, culture, and politics. In addition, Tomi Lahren hosts the evening opinion show Tomi Lahren is Fearless featuring her signature bold takes and special guests interviews every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday at 7 PM/ET. The platform recently signed 12-time All-American swimmer Riley Gaines to host Gaines For Girls, a weekly show that focuses on protecting the hard-fought gains that women have achieved in athletics over the last several decades.

About OutKick

OutKick is one of the fastest growing national multimedia platforms that produces and distributes engaging content at the intersection of sports, sports culture, pop culture and news. OutKick’s industry recognized stable of reporters, hosts and contributors are accessible on http://OutKick.com as well as across video livestreams, social media, podcasts, and radio, reaching tens of millions of fans each month. Owned by FOX Corporation, OutKick was originally founded by Clay Travis. For more information, please visit www.OutKick.com.

About FOX Nation

FOX Nation is a direct-to-consumer on-demand streaming service, designed to complement the FOX News Channel experience, as a members-only destination for its most passionate and loyal viewers. Featuring thousands of hours of content, the OTT product includes daily short-form conservative opinion programming and lifestyle shows, as well as a history-oriented documentaries and investigative series, from a multitude of FOX News personalities, at a cost of $5.99 a month/$64.99 a year. FOX Nation is available on iOS and Android devices as well as Apple TV, Web, Amazon Fire TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One, Comcast Xfinity platforms, Vizio SmartCast and Cox Contour platforms.