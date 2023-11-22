OutKick Readers Reveal Best And Worst Parts Of Thanksgiving

updated

Videos by OutKick

Thanksgiving is tomorrow, and that means it’s time to embrace debate about the best and worst parts of the holiday.

As we all know, holidays can be incredibly fun and also incredibly stressful at the same time. Families get together, politics quickly become a hot topic and people might freak out. It happens to the best of us.

At the same time, Thanksgiving is also a great time to crush a ton of food, drink some beer and watch football. That’s what I’ll be doing from a location that must be concealed for security reasons, but don’t worry, you’ll get to see some pictures after the fact. Feel free to shoot me an email at David.Hookstead@outkick.com and we can discuss further!

Seeing as how I know my Thanksgiving plans, I figured I might as well open it up to the OutKick audience to get their takes on the best and worst parts of the holiday.

Let’s roll!

OutKick readers break down the best parts of Thanksgiving.

As we all know, the OutKick family likes to have a great time. It’s who we are. It’s what we do, and it sounds like the readers and fans are ready to cut loose if they haven’t already.

Henry Rodgers, a man who certainly knows a thing or two about having a great time, is all about football, family, food and some iced down beers. Very on-brand for Mr. Rodgers.

This is a veteran move right here. Let the football game dictate the schedule for eating. Absolutely genius, and I couldn’t agree more.

This gentleman looks like he’s a damn chef cooking up turkey and ribs. I’ve never had ribs on Thanksgiving, but I might have to give it a shot.

Who doesn’t love a great political fight? I’ve been in many around the table at holidays. Who knows, maybe we’ll do it again this year!

Scott has a similar vibe.

It’s never a bad time to be grateful for family and religion.

Deviled eggs, coffee and sweet potato casserole for this man.

Great food without having to buy gifts was a popular answer.

Now, this is my kind of vibe. Does he mean four drinks in rapid succession or four drinks over the course of the day? The answer to that is going to get very different responses.

What’s bad about the holiday?

Of course, not everything is always a positive. That’s why we also had to ask what is the worst part about Thanksgiving. Turns out, people have a hell of a lot of complaints about the holiday as well.

Nobody likes cleaning up and some people don’t even like hosting. Fair enough.

Traveling was also a popular one, which I completely agree with. Traveling is the absolute worst!

People not respecting football is absolutely unacceptable during Thanksgiving. It’s arguably the most important part of the holiday.

Do people really hate turkey? I didn’t realize this was a hot take, but I really like turkey. I’m not talking turkey sandwich meat. Actual high quality turkey is great.

No matter how you celebrate, I hope your Thanksgiving is great. Let me know what the audience got right and what it got wrong at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

beerNFLThanksgiving

Written by David Hookstead

David Hookstead is a reporter for OutKick covering a variety of topics with a focus on football and culture.

He also hosts of the podcast American Joyride that is accessible on Outkick where he interviews American heroes and outlines their unique stories. Before joining OutKick, Hookstead worked for the Daily Caller for seven years covering similar topics.

Hookstead is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin.

Leave a Reply