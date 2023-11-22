OutKick Readers Reveal Best And Worst Parts Of Thanksgiving

Videos by OutKick

Thanksgiving is tomorrow, and that means it’s time to embrace debate about the best and worst parts of the holiday.

As we all know, holidays can be incredibly fun and also incredibly stressful at the same time. Families get together, politics quickly become a hot topic and people might freak out. It happens to the best of us.

At the same time, Thanksgiving is also a great time to crush a ton of food, drink some beer and watch football. That’s what I’ll be doing from a location that must be concealed for security reasons, but don’t worry, you’ll get to see some pictures after the fact. Feel free to shoot me an email at David.Hookstead@outkick.com and we can discuss further!

Seeing as how I know my Thanksgiving plans, I figured I might as well open it up to the OutKick audience to get their takes on the best and worst parts of the holiday.

Let’s roll!

OutKick readers break down the best parts of Thanksgiving.

As we all know, the OutKick family likes to have a great time. It’s who we are. It’s what we do, and it sounds like the readers and fans are ready to cut loose if they haven’t already.

Henry Rodgers, a man who certainly knows a thing or two about having a great time, is all about football, family, food and some iced down beers. Very on-brand for Mr. Rodgers.

Football. Family. Food. And of course… ice cold beer. — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) November 20, 2023

This is a veteran move right here. Let the football game dictate the schedule for eating. Absolutely genius, and I couldn’t agree more.

Explaining to wife every year the Cowboys come on at 4 so we either eat here at 2, or go to family’s house and eat at noon to be back home by 4 — Lil Prime (@lilprimetyme) November 20, 2023

This gentleman looks like he’s a damn chef cooking up turkey and ribs. I’ve never had ribs on Thanksgiving, but I might have to give it a shot.

Who doesn’t love a great political fight? I’ve been in many around the table at holidays. Who knows, maybe we’ll do it again this year!

The political fights ate hilarious — ThreeOneDecals (@ThreeOneDecals) November 20, 2023

Pissing off liberal family members so they won't invite me to their Christmas, sorry, Holiday party.

1. I don't have to buy presents.

2. I don't have to eat faux turkey.

3. I don't have to tell little the in-laws that little Triston is a sissy & need to play sports not Pokémon. — ibengood (@i_am_ibengood) November 20, 2023

Scott has a similar vibe.

Following the usual uncontrolled eating & drinking, your older relatives have no filters … — Scott Pranger (@scottmpranger) November 20, 2023

It’s never a bad time to be grateful for family and religion.

20 people that share dna collectively thanking God for His provision. — Fred’s Sister In Law (@herold_fre27257) November 20, 2023

The restoration of abundance and love. — If There's An Election (@Trump_Lake2024) November 20, 2023

Deviled eggs, coffee and sweet potato casserole for this man.

The magic from pre-plate-making deviled eggs and post meal coffee with sweet potato casserole. — Owl Holler (@Owl_Holler) November 20, 2023

Great food without having to buy gifts was a popular answer.

The great food and not having to buy presents. — RodAdair (@RodAdair) November 20, 2023

Great food and no pressure for gifts — Mike Thomas (@MikeTho10109060) November 20, 2023

Now, this is my kind of vibe. Does he mean four drinks in rapid succession or four drinks over the course of the day? The answer to that is going to get very different responses.

Family, food, kids, and no judgement on having four alcoholic bevages at a time. — Dog Owner. No crypto. (@external_idea) November 20, 2023

What’s bad about the holiday?

Of course, not everything is always a positive. That’s why we also had to ask what is the worst part about Thanksgiving. Turns out, people have a hell of a lot of complaints about the holiday as well.

Nobody likes cleaning up and some people don’t even like hosting. Fair enough.

Clean up afterwards. — Ron (@Ron81935634) November 21, 2023

The never ending pile of dirty dishes — Chad Cramer (@TheRealCramer) November 21, 2023

All the prep and cooking. — NativeSC61 🤙🏼 (@nativesc61) November 21, 2023

Dishes… actually, it’s my favorite holiday!!!! — Cynthia Tait (@tait_cynthia) November 21, 2023

Cleanup after the meal. And pumpkin pie 🤮. — J Nolte (@jnoak76) November 21, 2023

Host = cleaning up afterwards. Days of prep and done in 15-20 mins. — Jake Strawn (@lan2wan941) November 21, 2023

Clean up — Byng17 (@RickKetring) November 21, 2023

Traveling, dishes, inevitably catching a cold from sick family members. — GM (@GpMcG1) November 21, 2023

Traveling was also a popular one, which I completely agree with. Traveling is the absolute worst!

Traveling, dishes, inevitably catching a cold from sick family members. — GM (@GpMcG1) November 21, 2023

Fuxking travel — Johnny Fauci III (@score306) November 21, 2023

Travelin & the Dallas Cowboys — AJS (@ajsimon51) November 21, 2023

Traffic — Greg Price (@fl_lawman) November 21, 2023

Travel. Nonstop Christmas commercials — Matthew Will (@PHMattWill) November 21, 2023

The travel on the way home — FlameVol (@Flame_Volunteer) November 21, 2023

People not respecting football is absolutely unacceptable during Thanksgiving. It’s arguably the most important part of the holiday.

People talking over the football game or telling you it’s time for dinner in the 4th quarter 😂 — Newt Sports (@NewtSports) November 21, 2023

The cowboys — Matt (@matthewiaquinta) November 21, 2023

Having to watch the cowboys — urbank honker (@urbankhonker) November 21, 2023

Family is from Ohio so they don’t respect my rights to watch the Lions — Chip Formica (@chipformica) November 21, 2023

Do people really hate turkey? I didn’t realize this was a hot take, but I really like turkey. I’m not talking turkey sandwich meat. Actual high quality turkey is great.

The traditional meal, turkey and dressing…. ugh. Family/people being in your house or having to go visit. A favorite meal, just me and my wife and football is where it's at. — johnnynuke (@1johnnynuke) November 21, 2023

Turkey. There’s a reason we only eat it, once/twice a year. If it really was that good you’d see it at every restaurant like you do chicken. — ArmChairIRExpert (@ArmChairIR) November 21, 2023

Turkey , overrated ! — hassan mahdee (@mahdeesonny) November 21, 2023

The Turkey. — KJ 🤙🏻 (@redheadwonder6) November 21, 2023

No matter how you celebrate, I hope your Thanksgiving is great. Let me know what the audience got right and what it got wrong at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.