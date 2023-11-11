OutKick Readers React To Leaked Lane Kiffin Audio, Overwhelmingly Throw Support Behind Ole Miss Coach

The overwhelming majority of OutKick readers believe Lane Kiffin didn’t do anything wrong with how he handled DeSanto Rollins.

Audio leaked Thursday of Kiffin showing frustrations with Rollins for being non-responsive for weeks and ignoring meeting demands amid claims of mental health issues.

Audio recording of Lane Kiffin meeting with DeSanto Rollins leaks. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

The meeting ended with Kiffin telling Rollins, who is now suing, he’s no longer on the team. It’s important to note Ole Miss never officially removed him from the team and didn’t take his scholarship away. Kiffin just stopped letting him play, which is well within his rights.

Reactions have been all over the place, and a weirdly high number of people seem to think Kiffin was in the wrong. I wrote a piece this morning – you can read it here – pushing back on that narrative. I don’t think Kiffin did a single thing wrong, and it turns out many OutKick readers agreed. Send me your reactions to David.Hookstead@outkick.com if you haven’t already.

Lane Kiffin defended by OutKick readers after leaked audio surfaces.

People responded in massive numbers to my piece, and support wasn’t even close to being even. Most members of the OutKick family are on Kiffin’s side, and it’s not close.

Below are some of the reactions in support of Kiffin.

Below are also some of the messages I received over email:

I like the way you bring it in your real-world Kiffin story about college athletes not being excused just because they’re athletes. 

David, nice opinion piece regarding Lane Kiffin and Desanto Rollins. I hadn’t seen the entirety of the verbal exchange previously. I loathe Kiffin from some of his past actions, but in this case you are spot on, he’s done nothing wrong. Nicely written, and I look forward to reading more from you.

Your article regarding the Kiffin/Rollins issue was amazing and spot on! I think it speaks to a larger problem with the entitled coddled youth of America. De Santo recorded him . It’s sneaky, dishonest and totally on purpose. 

I read your recent article on the Lane Kiffin matter. Your comments hit directly at one of our major problems in this country: a lack of personal responsibility. We have too many people who choose to hide behind the “victim “ shield instead of being responsible for your own actions. Until we get this problem turned around our country is in trouble. Thanks for having the guts to talk about it.

I am a coach —  high school football coach in [REDACTED].  COMPLETELY agree with Coach Kiffin throughout the entire farce that is DeSanto Rollins.

Some people are very upset with Kiffin.

While the overwhelming amount of responses were definitely in support of Lane Kiffin, not everyone in my mentions on X was pleased with the Ole Miss coach. A handful of responses definitely were either in outright support of DeSanto Rollins or certainly leaned his way.

I can’t say I’m surprised at all the OutKick audience sides with me and Lane Kiffin. It seems like the obvious stance to take. Make sure to weigh in at David.Hookstead@outkick.com if you haven’t yet already.

