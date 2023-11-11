OutKick Readers React To Leaked Lane Kiffin Audio, Overwhelmingly Throw Support Behind Ole Miss Coach

Videos by OutKick

The overwhelming majority of OutKick readers believe Lane Kiffin didn’t do anything wrong with how he handled DeSanto Rollins.

Audio leaked Thursday of Kiffin showing frustrations with Rollins for being non-responsive for weeks and ignoring meeting demands amid claims of mental health issues.

Audio recording of Lane Kiffin meeting with DeSanto Rollins leaks. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

The meeting ended with Kiffin telling Rollins, who is now suing, he’s no longer on the team. It’s important to note Ole Miss never officially removed him from the team and didn’t take his scholarship away. Kiffin just stopped letting him play, which is well within his rights.

Reactions have been all over the place, and a weirdly high number of people seem to think Kiffin was in the wrong. I wrote a piece this morning – you can read it here – pushing back on that narrative. I don’t think Kiffin did a single thing wrong, and it turns out many OutKick readers agreed. Send me your reactions to David.Hookstead@outkick.com if you haven’t already.

Lane Kiffin defended by OutKick readers after leaked audio surfaces.

People responded in massive numbers to my piece, and support wasn’t even close to being even. Most members of the OutKick family are on Kiffin’s side, and it’s not close.

Below are some of the reactions in support of Kiffin.

It’s gotta happen David, parents are not holding their kids accountable. Not the first time I have heard a kid say “I need some time” How long you need? Unfortunately, all they know is to run from the problem. — BoilerGrad (@Boilers32) November 10, 2023

Ole Miss needs to counter sue for legal fees and stop these insane suits. — ledtear ن (@ledtear) November 10, 2023

Agree. Simple explanation from this young man with a medical note to explain his absence. Yes, it is like not showing up for work and thinking that is okay…regardless of the reason. — Harper_Flynn (@Harper__Flynn) November 10, 2023

Agree 100%! — Jonkonnor3004 (@Textnjimtexan) November 10, 2023

Agreed — John R Alsup (@jralsup4) November 10, 2023

Lane Kiffin gained a fan with this. — Im_Nraged (@Im_Nraged) November 10, 2023

Agree. This is real world preparedness… — Jack Brown (@JackBrownUK1980) November 10, 2023

Agreed. You can't have a player who decides to not show up and think that it's ok. — Jeremy Matthews (@Sarcasm_Sells) November 10, 2023

Had some tough Coaching in my life that changed the course for better. Kids this day and time simply can’t relate to discipline. I wish I could recognize those Coaches by name but can’t on this platform but I’ll just say thank you, by the way there all from SC. Semper Fi ! — MarvHagler (@WISDOMBULLFROG) November 10, 2023

This is what happens when everyone needs a "safe space" for everything that doesn't go their way or they don't agree with. — Masks and Fairy Dust (@AznBassMan) November 10, 2023

Lane is right on this one. — H man (@KuroVonhousing) November 10, 2023

Damn I am not a Lane Kiffin fan but the dude it 💯 in the right here. This player is an absolute tool. I hope he figures out how things work or life is going to be extra difficult — William Smith (@greyman417) November 10, 2023

You are 100% correct — Fobs0721 (@buher21) November 10, 2023

The world is more aware of mental health than ever. BUT you still need to "call in" to your boss/school/football coach to let them know what's going on. You can't just go MIA for 2 weeks and think everything is ok when you come back and just claim it was a mental health thing. — RedditMoments (@RedditMoments_) November 10, 2023

HELL YES! — kixmas2009 (@kixmas2009) November 10, 2023

That kid needed to hear every word of that and to face the consequences, but Kiffin was an ass about it. It just wasn’t necessary. Say your peace and be done with it. Screaming at the kid doesn’t accomplish anything. — The Galactic Ostrich (@GalacticOstrich) November 10, 2023

Bingo, David! Lane was dead on correct in how this was handled. — BillyBaroo (@dixiehoss) November 10, 2023

Real mental health issues are serious. But we also need to stop using MH as a shield (excuse) for poor behavior. Most mental health issues don’t incapacitate people. — quatroquatro (@markbgger) November 10, 2023

Yep, people are so weak minded nowadays it’s jaw dropping — Captain JT Kirk (@CaptainJTKirk4) November 10, 2023

Coach did nothing wrong here… Disgusting that this player secretly recorded him and now is trying to sue…. Hope nobody ever gives him another chance to play football again — when keepin' it real goes wrong (@2days_Socrates) November 10, 2023

Exactly. Things have gone so soft with so many excuses. Any real sports outlet has not condemned this at all and said LK was in line with his actions. And he was. And frankly fuck the media for the timing of all this…but errone hates the rebels. https://t.co/h1uXQteN5b — will belleperche (@deadboltwillie) November 10, 2023

Below are also some of the messages I received over email:

I like the way you bring it in your real-world Kiffin story about college athletes not being excused just because they’re athletes. … David, nice opinion piece regarding Lane Kiffin and Desanto Rollins. I hadn’t seen the entirety of the verbal exchange previously. I loathe Kiffin from some of his past actions, but in this case you are spot on, he’s done nothing wrong. Nicely written, and I look forward to reading more from you. … Your article regarding the Kiffin/Rollins issue was amazing and spot on! I think it speaks to a larger problem with the entitled coddled youth of America. De Santo recorded him . It’s sneaky, dishonest and totally on purpose. … I read your recent article on the Lane Kiffin matter. Your comments hit directly at one of our major problems in this country: a lack of personal responsibility. We have too many people who choose to hide behind the “victim “ shield instead of being responsible for your own actions. Until we get this problem turned around our country is in trouble. Thanks for having the guts to talk about it. … I am a coach — high school football coach in [REDACTED]. COMPLETELY agree with Coach Kiffin throughout the entire farce that is DeSanto Rollins.

Some people are very upset with Kiffin.

While the overwhelming amount of responses were definitely in support of Lane Kiffin, not everyone in my mentions on X was pleased with the Ole Miss coach. A handful of responses definitely were either in outright support of DeSanto Rollins or certainly leaned his way.

Yeah because telling a kid who’s dealing with mental health issues that he’s “being a pussy” and “using it as an excuse” is definitely doing no wrong https://t.co/vWMT2nk96p — keegan scholten (@kscholts96) November 10, 2023

The guy plays football he is colliding with other 250 lbs men on a daily basis probably had several concussions.. I don’t think the he is using mental health as a shield.. before we jump to think pieces we should consider all factors.. — qbeezy 153 (@qbal_doitbetter) November 10, 2023

Think of it less of a shield and more of an explanation as to why he struggled to live up to those obligations, it changes the perspective.



Also, a young man having a mental health crisis doesn’t make him “soft”, if makes him human. — bee ✨ (@beezoluh) November 10, 2023

There’s a difference between having a bad day and being legitimately depressed. Based on the athlete’s tone of voice he needs help. Ego and pressure probably caused coach to handle it poorly. Common. The NCAA should provide basic mental health education to coaches and athletes. — Nancy Golczewski (@NGolczewski) November 10, 2023

You’re of the type who say to people suffering from depression, “Oh, just cheer up!” — Richard H (@auburntiger78) November 10, 2023

He might not have done “something wrong” but he’s a world class jackass!! — KimberlyDMarlin (@KimberlyDMarlin) November 10, 2023

I love people who have no clue what it's like to have a mental disability telling us what we should have done. It's debilitating sometimes, and you can't pick up the phone or go out of your home. As someone who has ptss, and saying we hide behind a shield is offensive. — 🥇👟Girl on a run.. (@jayhawknana) November 10, 2023

CANCLE DAVID HOOKSTEAD!!!

This is utter BS

Mental health is just as much a disease as say an enlarged spleen or concussion that keeps people out of the game.

Take this L and Grow up and do better! — Tommy (@BourbonTommy) November 10, 2023

Kiffin is a punk, a bully, and he is, as is typical of him, self absorbed and myopic. Maybe he doesn't owe this kid a roster spot. Maybe this kid didn't handle it well. Maybe like all his other weaknesses the press will cover for Lane the great. Still seems like an ass to me. — earl lalone (@ej62564) November 10, 2023

I can’t say I’m surprised at all the OutKick audience sides with me and Lane Kiffin. It seems like the obvious stance to take. Make sure to weigh in at David.Hookstead@outkick.com if you haven’t yet already.