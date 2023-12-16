OutKick Readers Reveal Most Expensive Drinks They’ve Ever Bought

Videos by OutKick

Lots of OutKick readers have very fancy taste when it comes to alcohol consumption.

As many of you know, we recently broke down a truly shocking Reddit thread about drink prices in Las Vegas.

Some people are out here paying $70 for a cocktail. That’s crazy to me, but as I often say, a fool and his money will soon part ways. I obviously didn’t come up with that saying, but I’ll take credit for it if you want to give it to me. I accept that burden.

It did get me thinking one very simple thing: Does the OutKick audience spend big on drinks or is it more working class when it comes to having a few, like myself?

OutKick readers have spent some big money on drinks.

After all, I pride myself on being a regular dude. These are the beer selections currently available at the Hookstead compound (location classified), and I’d argue this is pretty working class.

I’m a big fan of Natty Light and Modelo. (Credit: David Hookstead)

However, many of you have spent way more money than I ever have. Let’s check out some of the best answers below, and send me your reactions to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

My wife paid $80 for two Jack and cokes during a Tool concert at the Toyota Center in Houston. Needless to say I was pissed and she wasn’t allowed to buy drinks the rest of the night. — Texas Gooner (@AstrosGooner) December 15, 2023

$100 for a 3 stage Grand Marnier. 25/50/100 years old. — Andrew Ferguson (@Ferg_Burgh) December 15, 2023

$55 shot of Blantons — King of Clubs (@KingClubs) December 15, 2023

Roughly 2009, I paid $23 for a yard glass of captain and coke.



2019- the Bloody Mary at St Regis in Deer Valley was well worth the price and the view — Dumb Drunk Dad (@dumbdrunkdad) December 15, 2023

$18 for a glass of moscato in an airport and no it was not worth it. — Mo (@MartitaO) December 15, 2023

$12 bucks for a beer at Gillette Stadium – yes it was worth it — NextOnTheTwit (@NextOnTheTwit) December 15, 2023

In 2008 (financial crisis), I was in Europe for 3 weeks and recall paying €12 euro for a single beer. At that time, it was like a $24 beer — Jimbuktu (@JimE3434) December 15, 2023

I paid $36 for a Christmas themed old fashioned at Top of the Rock last year. Not worth it. Neither is Branson at Christmas…or any other time, for that matter. https://t.co/Uh8NY6HfjT — Caleb J. Findley (@thecalebfindley) December 15, 2023

17.00 for a margarita for my wife in Vegas last year. Not premium liquor, either. And no, the waitress wasn’t topless. — Gunzen (@Neznug) December 15, 2023

In Vegas at the Michael Jackson show. $32 for a Grey Goose & Red Bull. No. It definitely was not worth it. The drink, as well as the show. — The Loose Cannon ⚽️🔴G16 W11 D3 L2 GD+18 PTS36 (@Burnku) December 15, 2023

Don Julio Extra Anejo Ultima Reserva Tequila on vacation in Florida.

I think it was $80 for a shot on ice. (Somewhere around there). It was the best drink I’ve ever had but no drink is worth that. One time thing. — WVU Fan (@wv_wvu) December 15, 2023

$50 for stripper’s non-alcoholic juice drink. It was the end of a long night and my judgement was clearly impaired… — John D (@JohnDolfan72) December 15, 2023

$37.50, double Jack Daniels, on the rocks, Caesars Palace, Las Vegas….totally not worth it. — Angus (@Angusviking) December 15, 2023

https://twitter.com/johnnybeanpole/status/1735769097294516490

$125 for a shot of aged scotch whiskey at the Scotch Bar at the Balmoral Hotel in Edinburg Scotland. I was there with my 2 son-in-laws and we all had a shot (courtesy of their father-in-law). Was the scotch worth it, probably not, but the bonding experience with my son-in-laws… — Wyohorn (@wyohorn) December 15, 2023

2oz pour of Louis XIII at Monsieur Paul in Disney World to celebrate by buddy finally getting engaged. — Caleb (@cjbowers82) December 15, 2023

I believe after tax a honey deuce at the @usopen was like $25. Was worth trying for the experience! — Austin (@AustRobert3) December 15, 2023

This dude spent $250 (!!!!) on three drinks! That’s hard for my brain to even imagine.

250, a miami vice in Vegas pool side. I ordered 3. Needless to say depressed the rest of the trip after that. Had no idea. — Garrett Sager (@gsager35) December 15, 2023

This guy is playing checkers while the rest of us are playing chess.

My wife met me at a bar & suggested shots. I had Makers; she ordered Don Julio 1942 (I had never heard of). Each had 4 shots. My half of the tab was $20. Hers was $160. But she has no tolerance so it was nap time. I was able to watch football instead of running errands. Worth it. — Yeoman's Play (@YeomansPlay) December 15, 2023

Dropping a quick $160+ on five drinks.

I paid $32 for a double Makers and Seven at a Dead and Co show at Deer Creek Amphitheater. I think I had 5 of them. Well worth it. — Bad Take Directorate (@Boomer_Approved) December 15, 2023

I simply refuse to believe this is real.

$35 for a small Coke at the movie theater — Ben Jameson (@benjameson22) December 15, 2023

Imagine spending $600 on a drink!

$600 in Vegas for 23 yr Pappy pour. Nope, not worth $50. — Old White Dude, The Influencer. (@SteveWh33649444) December 15, 2023

Given what some other people are saying, this doesn’t seem that bad.

Manhattan at Vanderpump Cocktail Garden Caesars Palace LV – $30ish pic.twitter.com/g7S5ZzTLrH — Steve Wickliffe (@SteveWickliffe) December 15, 2023

I didn’t realize we had an absolute king in our midst.

Still TBD, at an adult entertainment establishment, wife found out and divorced me, worth it, my boss was with me and moved my job to Cayman — doug weick (@dhweick) December 15, 2023

I must admit that I’m a bit stunned so many OutKick readers have such fine tastes. Here I thought everyone was a fellow foxhole guy clawing through life bleeding and sweating for every inch like I did growing up.

Obviously, I’m kidding…..to a degree! As I previously said, the most expensive drink I’ve ever bought in Las Vegas was $14. Now, I’ve had some drinks comped in Las Vegas that were over $100 when tax and tip were included, but that’s a story for another time.

Take a look below for a sneak peek. That one drink would have cost me more than $100. I didn’t pay a dime and I had a few. Other than that, I rarely drink nice stuff (it was also a bit girlie. I can admit it).

A look at a nice drink I once had. (Credit: David Hookstead)

As far as the rest of my memory serves me, I believe I once bought a $15 drink in Washington D.C., and my airport margaritas might have cost right around the same. I thought that was expensive. Meanwhile, I’m learning the OutKick audience is putting me to shame. At the end of the day, I’m a blue-collar guy who likes light beer. I can tell many of you are the same, but some have fancier tastes. We’re a diverse group, and that’s okay. Fire away with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com!