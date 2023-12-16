OutKick Readers Reveal Most Expensive Drinks They’ve Ever Bought

Videos by OutKick
Lots of OutKick readers have very fancy taste when it comes to alcohol consumption.
As many of you know, we recently broke down a truly shocking Reddit thread about drink prices in Las Vegas.
Some people are out here paying $70 for a cocktail. That’s crazy to me, but as I often say, a fool and his money will soon part ways. I obviously didn’t come up with that saying, but I’ll take credit for it if you want to give it to me. I accept that burden.
It did get me thinking one very simple thing: Does the OutKick audience spend big on drinks or is it more working class when it comes to having a few, like myself?
OutKick readers have spent some big money on drinks.
After all, I pride myself on being a regular dude. These are the beer selections currently available at the Hookstead compound (location classified), and I’d argue this is pretty working class.
However, many of you have spent way more money than I ever have. Let’s check out some of the best answers below, and send me your reactions to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.
This dude spent $250 (!!!!) on three drinks! That’s hard for my brain to even imagine.
This guy is playing checkers while the rest of us are playing chess.
Dropping a quick $160+ on five drinks.
I simply refuse to believe this is real.
Imagine spending $600 on a drink!
Given what some other people are saying, this doesn’t seem that bad.
I didn’t realize we had an absolute king in our midst.
I must admit that I’m a bit stunned so many OutKick readers have such fine tastes. Here I thought everyone was a fellow foxhole guy clawing through life bleeding and sweating for every inch like I did growing up.
Obviously, I’m kidding…..to a degree! As I previously said, the most expensive drink I’ve ever bought in Las Vegas was $14. Now, I’ve had some drinks comped in Las Vegas that were over $100 when tax and tip were included, but that’s a story for another time.
Take a look below for a sneak peek. That one drink would have cost me more than $100. I didn’t pay a dime and I had a few. Other than that, I rarely drink nice stuff (it was also a bit girlie. I can admit it).
As far as the rest of my memory serves me, I believe I once bought a $15 drink in Washington D.C., and my airport margaritas might have cost right around the same. I thought that was expensive. Meanwhile, I’m learning the OutKick audience is putting me to shame. At the end of the day, I’m a blue-collar guy who likes light beer. I can tell many of you are the same, but some have fancier tastes. We’re a diverse group, and that’s okay. Fire away with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com!