Reddit Users Reveal Shocking Las Vegas Drink Prices

Everyone knows vacationing is rarely cheap, but it’s definitely not cheap for those looking to have a few drinks in Las Vegas.

As our loyal OutKick readers know, I love Sin City. I go at least once a year, and would have no problem going once a month if I could pull it off.

It’s a city custom built for people who love gambling, sports and ice cold beer at literally any hour of the day. Vegas was made for me and I was made for Las Vegas.

I'm back from Las Vegas after five days of pure anarchy and chaos:



– Porn star drama

– A pissed off Canadian trashing America

– The coolest bar you've never heard of

– 9/11 remembered and WWII tank talk

– Did I break my ankle?



Drinks in Las Vegas are incredibly expensive.

However, Vegas has been getting increasingly expensive, and it’s impossible to ignore. Gone are the days of cheap 3/2 blackjack on the strip. Now, there’s a lot of garbage 6/5 blackjack with table minimums into the hundreds of dollars a hand. Only an idiot would play that.

One of the other things that has a noticeable price spike are drinks, and the topic was discussed in a truly stunning viral Reddit thread.

Let’s take a look at some of the answers for the most expensive drinks in Las Vegas and give me your reactions at David.Hookstead@outkick.com:

I’m not proud to say that I spent $32.00 for a RB/Vodka at the Carrie Underwood show at The Conrad in Resorts World.

I had a $54 drink at the Luxor pool and that was back in like 2013. I was complaining how expensive it was as I sat down and proceeded to spill said drink.

I paid $2 for a red bull and vodka at Fremont, and the girl I picked up there stole everything in my apartment. Cost me about 3k.

$75 for a Figi [sic] water from an Aria hotel room refrigerator. In the middle of the night I reasoned how much could it possibly be.

a friend paid $75 for a double vodka redbull @ a EDC pool party @ the aria in 2018

About $55 for a double jack neat at Omnia night club.

$36 for a double shot margarita at T-Mobile are a during a golden knights game

I felt bad for a $24 Stella at a Golden Knights game. Sheesh.

52$ RB & vodka in a “collectors” cup (says DOLBY on it) at Lady Gaga jazz show.

I did the caviar and vodka flight at the Petrossian Bar at Bellagio. Set me back $575 plus tip. Worth it.

48.00 usd for a shot of grey goose at the Wynn.

$65 or so for a drink at wet republic (at least it was a 32oz drink that you got to keep the cup!)

Just paid $28 for a Tito’s and soda at the Westgate Sportsbook.

I paid $25 for a 32 Oz bottle of Evian one morning at Drai’s.

$125 or $150 for an old fashioned at Cut. They had a cart they wheeled around with various bottles of Whistle Pig to choose from and no prices obviously. I chose the middle of the 3 options, who knows how much the expensive bottle would have been.

$75 for a tequila at Aria.

What is wrong with people spending this much on drinks in Sin City?

I don’t exactly go cheap when I’m in Vegas, but I am DEFINITELY NOT a high roller. I want that on the record. Let’s not allow the wrong perception to spread around the web.

I stick to places that most inexperienced tourists don’t really go. Vegas hot spots for me are places for Sin City vets. I’m talking about places like Ellis Island, Stage Door, Hogs & Heifers and places in a similar vein.

Beers at Ellis Island are like $4, and that’s if you’re not playing. The most I’ve ever paid for a drink in Las Vegas after lots of trips was $14 for a rum concoction at Frankie’s Tiki Room.

It was a bargain even after tax and tip, but $14 for a really nice rum drink that’s a bit of a treat is a hell of a lot different than the $70+ cocktails described above. I could order five of the bad boys below for the price of a single cocktail at some other more mainstream locations.

A look at some of the drinks at Frankie’s Tiki Lounge in Las Vegas. (Credit: David Hookstead)

Why the hell would I ever pay even $30 for a drink when I can get $1 beers at Stage Door 24/7? It’s all about making sure your money goes the distance. Even on vacation, I’m not trying to set it on fire.

Also, here’s some more free advice because I know that’s what everyone on the internet is looking for, gambling for just the free drinks is next level stupid. Best case scenario is you get a few free drinks and win a little money. Worst case scenario is you lose $500 for one quick cocktail.

The fact the casinos want you doing it tells you everything you need to know.

An ice cold beer I enjoyed at Ellis Island. (Credit: David Hookstead)

What’s the most you’ve ever paid for a drink? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.