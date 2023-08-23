‘OutKick Hot Mic’ Drops The Hammer On Companies Using ‘Cheap’ A.I. Sports Coverage

Videos by OutKick

Sports media is embracing lazy coverage, spawning the eventual takeover of A.I.’s copy-and-paste material over real sports commentary.

More media companies are implementing Artificial Intelligence to soullessly crank out sports coverage, evidenced by Gannett and other papers’ open use of A.I.-constructed game recaps.

OutKick Hot Mic’s Jonathan Hutton and Chad Withrow gave a fiery indictment on the ‘laziness’ of sports audiences that opened the doors for A.I. to start replacing human writers.

Hutton and Withrow took umbrage with A.I. after seeing a Columbus Dispatch report highlighting a Gannett-owned paper’s use of A.I. to write a game recap for a high school football matchup between Westerville North and Westerville Central.

The A.I.-written article lacked any semblance of personality and struggled to convey the cadence of the football game.

Yup, that's a Gannett paper running AI-generated high school football stories. Yup, it's terrible. pic.twitter.com/VkuM1vNpy1 — Steve Cavendish (@scavendish) August 21, 2023

Hutton and Withrow attributed the consequences of more A.I. use in sports media to audiences supporting mindless content.

Watch the full ‘OutKick Hot Mic’ segment:

Hutton stated, “They are allowed to push a lazy product because we allow them to stay in business for being lazy. Far too often. There are tons of lazy people in sports media and those that work hard aren’t rewarded for it because individually, as a sports public, we reward those who are lazy at what they do.”

When it comes to A.I.’s content, readers are treated to intellectually vacant, plug-and-play Mad Libs articles.

A.I.’s generated content is bereft of the experience of engaging in sports. It also missed the pulse for discourse: a pillar of sports commentary.

“This is not just cost-cutting. It’s playing into us being dumb in what we consume and not holding them more accountable,” Hutton added.

“It’s my generation, your generation. That is raising soft, limp, kids.”

Withrow responded, “I completely agree. I think that A.I. is eventually going to be one of the downfalls of our media with other contributing factors. …

“So this idea makes me sick when I see this now with high school football coverage and it’s not going away.”