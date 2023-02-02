OutKick Founder Clay Travis Gets Into A Vicious Street Battle With Blue Checkmarks Who Hate Freedom, Biological Female Instagram Models & Fun

Videos by OutKick

OutKick founder Clay Travis might be spread thin these days with his national radio show, his multiple appearances on Fox News, being a parent who’s willing to f-bomb an umpire, a husband, and a Great American, but he’s never too busy to defend this beautiful website he founded.

The lib lib blue checkmark gangs were prowling the Twitter streets Wednesday night looking for a fight. Specifically, they wanted a piece of Clay Travis as he went off against their beloved WNBA. How dare Clay Travis speak ill of a league they fake-like because it sounds cool that they’re so fake inclusive.

The Defender of the Common Man snapped into action and started swatting off blue checkmarks left and right. Then some fake blue checkmark named Kevin stepped up with a question that will haunt him because we turned it into a lead image and now it’ll go into the Google Image archive.

“What’s Outkick?” the fake checkmark asked.

OutKick founder Clay Travis absolutely bodybags a blue checkmark during a ruthless Twitter street fight. / OutKick Illustration / Getty Images

Boom. Roasted.

That’s a KO, Kev.

Straight ass-kicking you don’t see very often in these Twitter street fights because the checkmarks will typically stagger to their feet for more rounds with Clay. Not Kev. He was dead.

Guys, remember, there’s a place on the Internet for those of you who don’t want to feel like you have to fake like the WNBA in order to be cool with your super-cool friends who have to remind each other how woke they are. We know the TV ratings. You’re not watching the WNBA. You’re not getting the boys together to go crush tall drafts and watch the WNBA.

And I'm allowed to talk to real Americans who like to mow their lawns with gas-powered mowers and drink cheap beer. #thankyou — Joe Kinsey (@JoeKinseyexp) February 2, 2023

OutKick is here for you guys. It’s the place where we talk about things you actually care about in life. Reject the blue checkmark WNBA special interest groups that fake defend the league that’s propped up by the NBA franchise owners who are forced by the wokes to fake care about the league while, as of 2021, it was losing $10 million per year.

Who misses mowing, warm summer nights and those sunset beers? — ThursdayNightMowingLeague (@OutKickTNML) February 1, 2023

Imagine how Kyle spends his day on the Internet. So miserable. Kyle, here at OutKick, there’s a column that will brighten your life. It’s called Morning Screencaps. Trust me, there is help out there to make you less miserable.

Look at the absolute destruction of this clown as Clay shows off his A-game.

Because I don’t have any interest in the WNBA & am tired of the incessant media hype for two decades? If that’s your asskicking standard, you’ve got 330+ million asses to kick, tough guy. https://t.co/hKOCRhwb50 — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) February 1, 2023

The angry Kyles, Kevins and the rest of their nerd friends hate when Clay’s brutally honest about the rise of this website. Look at this straight talk. Kyle is at work on his phone crying actual tears.

Twitter has created such an artificial society, for all subjects but sports in particular, that most in sports media are terrified of saying what they actually think. Which means my audience has skyrocketed just by saying what I actually think. It’s honestly still wild to me. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) February 2, 2023