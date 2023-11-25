OUTKICK EXCLUSIVE: Ron DeSantis PAC Sets Up Ads Targeting Donald Trump At Clemson Game

Videos by OutKick

A political action committee supporting Ron DeSantis is going after former President Donald Trump with a hard hitting new ad.

And they’re geofencing it at a Clemson Tigers football game.

Trump is reportedly scheduled to attend the South Carolina/Clemson game on Saturday night in Columbia; another football game for the former president who also attended Iowa/Iowa State earlier this season too.

His reception there was…mixed, to say the least.

Trump is booed loudly at Iowa/Iowa State football game. pic.twitter.com/0KyxqN6TED — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) September 9, 2023

With South Carolina another vitally important primary for the Republican nomination, it’s no surprise that Trump is set to attend. But the DeSantis-associated camp isn’t going to make it easy on him. The Never Back Down PAC is set to release a geofenced ad specifically for fans attending the game at Williams-Brice Stadium.

The ad, quite effectively, highlights a number of Donald Trump’s recent mistakes, calling them “fumbles” to tie in to the football theme.

TAMPA – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gives a victory speech after defeating Democratic gubernatorial candidate Rep. Charlie Crist during his election night watch party at the Tampa Convention Center on November 8, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. DeSantis was the projected winner by a double-digit lead. (Photo by Octavio Jones/Getty Images)

Ron DeSantis Group Highlighting Trump’s Mental Errors

For an election that will largely hinge on how voters feel about Joe Biden‘s mental capabilities, it’s smart of the DeSantis-supporting group to point out that Donald Trump has also made some confusing, potentially age-influenced mistakes.

Trump’s confused names, dates, locations, and misremembered his own track record.

DeSantis, meanwhile, can point to his exemplary debate performances and impressive command of intricate details of policy goals and his own track record. That’s an important distinction both in the primary against the 77-year-old Trump, and provides Republican voters a younger, more energetic option to go up against the 81-year-old Biden in a general election.

Especially when the Biden camp keeps putting out jaw-dropping photos making Biden look even worse than he normally does.

According to the Never Back Down group, fans will be able to see the targeted ad on their phones when using streaming services or social media apps. With a sold out crowd a near certainty for the rivalry game, they’ll be reaching nearly 80,000 fans. Assuming they don’t pull a Trump and get South Carolina confused with South Dakota.