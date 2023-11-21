Americans React To Joe Biden’s Birthday Cake Fire

Videos by OutKick

Light ’em if you’ve got ’em.

The White House was glowing Monday night as President Joe Biden celebrated his 81st birthday with a cake, 81 candles and what looked like a huge fire hazard that environmentalists couldn’t have been amused by.

“I turned 81 and all I got was a new social platform!” Biden’s ghostwriter typed on Instagram Threads. “Thanks for the well-wishes, folks. And to the workers at the birthday candle factory, I hope your union got you overtime.”

We get it you're ancient. 🙄🥱



Like you could have just gotten an 8 and 1 candle, I promise we would have gotten the memo. Doing way too much fr. https://t.co/Z4JYzhFxm8 — _candi_coated🦄👸🏾🧜🏾‍♀️🧚🏾‍♀️💃🏾 (@candicoated8) November 21, 2023

Good one.

You couldn’t just post a birthday message without making it political, could you, dweebs?

And because of that, it’s time to unleash Americans and what they really think about the Joe Biden flaming birthday cake content.

If the ghostwriter is going to post this content, we’re going to mock it.

There’s a portal to hell on a plate in front of him https://t.co/bES2feQP87 — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) November 21, 2023

imagine being so old that your birthday cake is just an actual fire https://t.co/dJodJhtD7U — LeGyatt Triller Moth (@legotrillermoth) November 21, 2023

Joe Biden saw the Snoop ad and said let's put it on a cake https://t.co/s0KbA6qPXI pic.twitter.com/Aq2qEL0wSD — Greg Steele (@GregSteeleNC) November 21, 2023

I can't tell if it's Minneapolis or Portland, but it definitely looks like an mostly peaceful Antifa protest https://t.co/7Pvo7XjsJt — montanalou (@montanalou) November 21, 2023

No way in hell Joe got the lungs to blow this out https://t.co/MgrlSGuObq — Ian MacLean (@ianm04) November 20, 2023

Your president is probably too old if their birthday cake is a genuine fire hazard. https://t.co/KhHj7F5w48 — Just Matt (@MattIsTired) November 21, 2023