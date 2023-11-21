Americans React To Joe Biden’s Birthday Cake Fire

Videos by OutKick
Light ’em if you’ve got ’em.
The White House was glowing Monday night as President Joe Biden celebrated his 81st birthday with a cake, 81 candles and what looked like a huge fire hazard that environmentalists couldn’t have been amused by.
“I turned 81 and all I got was a new social platform!” Biden’s ghostwriter typed on Instagram Threads. “Thanks for the well-wishes, folks. And to the workers at the birthday candle factory, I hope your union got you overtime.”
Good one.
You couldn’t just post a birthday message without making it political, could you, dweebs?
And because of that, it’s time to unleash Americans and what they really think about the Joe Biden flaming birthday cake content.
If the ghostwriter is going to post this content, we’re going to mock it.