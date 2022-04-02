OutKick 360, Trey Wallace Preview A Historic Matchup Between Duke and UNC

A matchup between college basketball titans will be taking place in the Final Four round of the NCAA Tournament this weekend.

Setting the stage are numerous storylines following an all-time matchup between the Duke Blue Devils and North Carolina Tar Heels.

No. 2 Duke will face off against No. 8 UNC on Saturday night, in what could be Blue Devils coach Mike Krzyzewski’s final game on the sidelines.

The fate of the all-time winningest coach is one of many storylines leading up to Saturday night, which the OutKick 360 crew and OutKick SEC columnist Trey Wallace discussed on Friday.

Looking ahead to a major weekend of basketball in New Orleans, Trey expects that Duke and North Carolina fans will show up favorably in the stands.

“There’s going to be a huge conglomerate of Duke and North Carolina fans,” Wallace assured.

“When you look at Duke-North Carolina: that game, that hostile energy, those fan bases. If you’re trying to make a comparison in SEC Football, it’s like Alabama and Auburn playing. That’s how I look at it.”

Saturday night will mark the first matchup between Duke and UNC in tournament history — adding to the stakes of this contest.

“If this game comes down to one possession, is this the greatest college basketball game of all time?” asked Chad Withrow. “In the biggest moment of all time?”

“You don’t want a blowout,” Trey replied, agreeing with the hype that’ll lead basketball fans to believe this game could end as an instant classic.

“You want a one-possession game with 12 seconds on the clock and somebody taking the shot to win it. If it comes down to one or two possessions, however, it plays out, we may get a back-and-forth battle and it could go down as that.”

