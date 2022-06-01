OutKick 360 Show To Air Live On 94.9 The Fan In Nashville

The Outkick 360 team has been looking to return to their home city of Nashville. And beginning on Monday, June 13th, they will be heard on 94.9 The Fan in their hometown. Three of the most popular local sports talk show hosts can’t wait to be on daily in Nashville.

“The opportunity to partner with Cromwell Media and 94.9 The Fan is in sync with the vision and direction we have for OutKick 360” Jonathan Hutton added “We live in Nashville and broadcast from downtown, and now we’re thrilled to be back on the radio providing the same entertaining show for the most loyal listener base in sports radio.

Outkick 360 will air on 94.9 Nashville, The Fan at 2pm-5pm Central Time and also on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.