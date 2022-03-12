OutKick 360: Mutual Interest Between Titans & Rob Gronkowski If He Plays In 2022

Videos by OutKick

Rob Gronkowski has yet to decide if he’ll continue playing in 2022, but if he does, the Titans could be a possible landing spot.

According to OutKick 360’s Chad Withrow, there is serious mutual interest between Tennessee and the 32-year-old tight end.

I’m hearing there is serious mutual interest between the #Titans and Rob Gronkowski. If he decides to play in 2022, Nashville will be an option. — Chad Withrow (@TheChadWithrow) March 12, 2022

A return to Tampa Bay, where Gronkowski spent the last two seasons, seemed likely — that is, until quarterback Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL after 22 seasons. Gronkowski, meanwhile, said he would take a few weeks to determine his future.

“You just want to settle down, let everything flush out, and in a couple of weeks make a decision from there. See how you’re feeling, what I’m thinking then,” Gronkowski said, via FOX News Digital. “It’s going to be a little process, but I’m definitely going to take my time with it, no doubt. But we’ll see what happens man, anything can be up in the air.”

With free agency set to begin Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET, there’s still no indication of what Gronkowski will do. Based on his production in 2021, there could be a host of teams vying for him.

In just 12 games this past season, Gronkowski turned back the clock and looked like the future Hall of Fame tight end he was in New England. Gronkowski hauled in 55 receptions for 802 yards and six touchdowns.

His 802 yards were more than Tennessee’s tight end trio of Anthony Firkser, Geoff Swaim and MyCole Pruitt combined for in 2021 (646).

The Bills and Bengals have also been rumored to land Gronkowski if he extends his career for a 12th season.

