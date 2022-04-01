OutKick 360: LA Rams, Aaron Donald Are Only Getting Richer This Offseason

Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead has gone full carte blanche with the checkbooks this offseason.

Preserving LA’s odds at a Super Bowl win, Snead welcomed 10-year Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner to the championship defense on Thursday — reigniting conversation, and a borderline meme, on the Rams’ ludicrous spending habits.

The OutKick 360 panel broke down Snead’s latest signing. Jonathan Hutton, Paul Kuharsky and Chad Withrow discussed how LA’s offseason spending exceeds presumed limitations on the NFL’s salary cap, and how their plan has ultimately paid off.

“You would think there’s some sacrifice that you’re gonna have to give up at some point, but the Rams just seem to continue to add veteran guys to new contracts,” said Jonathan Hutton.

This offseason, the Rams have piled on the marquee signings, including adding Wagner to a five-year, $50 million deal, signing Bears lead wideout Allen Robinson and extending quarterback Matthew Stafford for $160 million.

“What they’ve done successfully is gotten players in mid rounds to come in and play roles, who are cheap,” said Paul Kuharsky, alluding to mid-round studs added to the Rams roster in past seasons, such as John Johnson III, Samson Ebukam, Josh Reynolds and others.

“The rest of it is filled in with base-level, minimum-level rookie salaries who they scout well, coach well and do well to fill in … That’s their strategy and they made it work. They just won a Super Bowl with it and that’s what they’ll do again.”

Talk around the Rams’ defense this offseason has focused on acquiring Wagner and a departing Von Miller; yet signing defensive tackle Aaron Donald to a substantial contract extension remains atop Snead’s to-do list.

“The big headline that we haven’t seen yet is what is Aaron Donald is going to get,” Hutton said, “because he’s going to sign an extension which is going to be a mega-deal whenever that is announced.”

Often touted as the most complete player in football, Donald is primed to receive some top-billing figures, which will only compound LA’s crazy spending.

“The rich get richer, once again,” added Chad Withrow.

