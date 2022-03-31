Rams Strengthen Defense, Sign Pro Bowl LB Bobby Wagner

The Rams strengthened their Super Bowl squad Thursday, reportedly signing linebacker Bobby Wagner to a multi-year deal.

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, it’s a five-year, $50 million deal worth up to $65 million for Wagner.

Former Seahawks’ Pro-Bowl linebacker Bobby Wagner is signing a five-year, $50 million deal worth up to $65 million with the Los Angeles Rams, per league sources. Wagner is staying in the NFC West. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 31, 2022

The six-time All-Pro will join defensive tackle Aaron Donald and cornerback Jalen Ramsey as cornerstones of the Los Angeles defense, coached by defensive coordinator Raheem Morris.

Wagner, 31, was Seattle’s second-round selection out of Utah State in the 2012 NFL Draft. He quickly rose to become one of the leaders of the Seahawks’ vaunted defense, which led the franchise to their first Super Bowl victory in 2014.

Wagner recorded 1,383 tackles, 23.5 sacks and 11 interceptions during his tenure with the Seahawks. Though a model of consistency, Wagner dipped slightly in 2021, but he still managed to make a career-high 170 tackles as the leader of the NFL’s 28th ranked defense.

But with Seattle going into a full rebuild, Wagner and his $20.35 million cap hit became expendable. By releasing Wagner, the Seahawks freed up $16.6 million. Still, Wagner was frustrated by the way they handled the release, saying he didn’t find out the news from the team.

“Crazy part about all this. I played there for 10 years & I didn’t even hear it from them that I wasn’t coming back,” Wagner said, via Twitter.

Wagner opted to remain in the NFC West, meaning he’ll have two opportunities per season to face his former team. The Rams have been busy in recent weeks, signing receiver Allen Robinson to a three-year, $46.5 million deal on March 17. Los Angeles also traded receiver Robert Woods to the Titans for a 2023 sixth-round pick and failed to re-sign edge rusher Von Miller, who took a big money deal with the Bills.

