OutKick 360: Kyrie Irving Has Made The NBA Playoffs Watchable

The OutKick 360 crew all agrees Kyrie Irving has made the NBA Playoffs fun to watch.

The Brooklyn Nets star was fined $50,000 for middle-finger gestures to fans on Sunday in Boston, as well as using profane language, but the guys agree that the game itself was a classic.

FINGER FINE: KYRIE IRVING PAYS PRICE FOR MOST NOTABLE BIRD IN BOSTON IN LONG, LONG TIME

“This is an agitator that leads to more things,” Jonathan Hutton said. “What’s next in the line of these matchups between Kyrie and Boston? We’ve talked less about the game and more about the antics involved.”

Chad Withrow said it just takes a few series of events before it reaches a boiling point.

“That’s what the league wants to avoid more than anything, Malice in the palace,” Withrow said. “Not unlike Tennessee-Ole Miss this year. Where it was the perfect storm…”

Withrow also had some thoughts for the people who believe “everything is racist” and compared Eli Manning’s double bird and Irving’s middle-finger gesture. Here’s everything the guys had to say:

