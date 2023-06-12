‘Outer Range’ Season 2 Remains Shrouded In Mystery. When Will The Hit Series Return?

Videos by OutKick

A blanket of secrecy remains over the return of “Outer Range.”

The neo-western/sci-fi series with Josh Brolin as rancher Royal Abbott was a monster hit in 2022 as viewers watched a mysterious situation unfold after a massive hole was found on his land. The show also gave fans an all-time cliffhanger.

Season one came to an end in unbelievably dramatic fashion, and it left fans craving more. There’s just one major problem:

Nobody seems to know a single thing about season two.

When will “Outer Range” return? (Credit: Amazon Studios)

There’s been no updates that have gone public other than some minor casting news, which is pretty unimportant.

It’s been more than 13 months since “Outer Range” fans were hit with a shocking conclusion to season one. Fans have been desperately waiting for updates ever since, but there’s nothing out there.

I’ve kept my ear to the ground, worked what I can and fired off some messages. Nothing. There’s just nothing out there to share. It’s very strange.

Given the ending of season one – which I won’t spoil – it makes sense why Amazon would want things tied up, but it’d be easier to get nuke codes at this point than “Outer Range” updates. There’s nothing to indicate filming has started. Now, with the writers’ strike underway, fans could easily be waiting until deep into 2024 for new episodes. Not good, folks. Not good at all.

When will “Outer Range” return for season two? (Credit: Amazon Studios)

It’s a great series worth watching.

One of the reasons it’s so frustrating there aren’t any updates is that “Outer Range” is one of the best shows on TV.

It’s a combination of “Lost,” “Yellowstone,” and “Stranger Things.” If that doesn’t get you interested, you might want to recalibrate what you consider entertaining.

It gripped viewers right from the season one premiere and didn’t let go as we watched the Abbott family navigate mystery, chaos and sinister forces.

“Outer Range” was a monster hit in 2022. (Credit: Amazon Studios)

People crave great entertainment. We want to watch stuff that cranks up our heart rate and is simply a ton of fun. Most entertainment is garbage these days. It’s sad but it’s true.

That gives people willing to actually produce high-level content a huge opportunity. “Outer Range” filled that void in unbelievably impressive fashion.

“Outer Range” is one of the best shows on TV. (Credit: Amazon Studios)

Unfortunately, fans have been left in the dark for the past 13 months, and it’s starting to get frustrating as all hell. Let’s hope Amazon provides some kind of update sooner. The waiting is taking years off our lives!