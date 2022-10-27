Out-Of-Touch Kamala Harris Gets Weirdly Excited About School Buses

Vice President Kamala Harris Harris was in Seattle on Wednesday to announce that $1 billion had been set aside to buy school districts new electric school buses.

The vice president was all too excited to be standing in front of what she kept calling “yellow school buses.”

Democrats have been hiding Kamala, but she just had a press conference and talked about yellow school buses and my goodness they really can’t let her talk in public about anything. pic.twitter.com/rbFKFJALyM — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) October 26, 2022

“Who doesn’t love a yellow school bus, right? Can you raise your hand if you love a yellow school bus? Many of us went to school on the yellow school bus, right? It’s part of our experience growing up,” she said.

“It’s part of a nostalgia, a memory of the excitement and joy of going to school to be with your favorite teacher, to be with your best friends and to learn. The school bus takes us there.”

This is clearly a stock photo because no one gets this excited about school buses… except the Vice President of the United States. (Getty Images)

No One Likes School Buses

First of all, no need to say “yellow school bus.” I think I’ve only ever seen one non-yellow school bus. It was white and belonged to a prison.

So, I guess that means it wasn’t even a school bus. It was a prison bus.

Secondly, have you ever seen more misplaced and manufactured enthusiasm? No one who has ever ridden a school bus loves them. They’re hot, they smell weird and they’re filled with poorly-behaved children.

If people loved school buses like Harris says, then how come several times a month I see news stories about bus driver shortages?

If everyone loves them as much as the vice president said, shouldn’t there be lines of people ready to hop behind the wheel of one?

For instance, people love go-karts. You don’t even have to beg people to drive them. Quite the contrary; folks will pay handsomely to whip around a warehouse in one for 10 minutes.

They’ll even do it while wearing a disgusting, sweaty communal helmet.

So, from the looks of it, Harris might be trying to metaphorically pump some yellow school bus tires so people overlook that the Biden administration spent $1 billion on school buses that no one wants to drive.

Vice President of the United States and preeminent yellow school bus enthusiast Kamala Harris. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for NARAL Pro-Choice America)

Harris Says New Buses Will Help Health And Ability To Learn

Could there have been another reason why Harris was beaming over these buses?

Perhaps. It could be that these were electric buses, not those dangerous gas-powered ones.

Stop pretending being relatable ~ ~ Kamala: Gas powered school buses contribute "to very serious conditions" that affect children's "ability to learn." Credit: @townhallcom pic.twitter.com/ooJg7BDF1m — Mary (@matjendav4) October 27, 2022

“Today, 95% of school buses are fueled with diesel fuel,” the vice president said. “Which contributes to very serious conditions that are about health and about the ability to learn.”

The vice president is not the most adroit public speaker, but that’s beside the point.

From the sound of it, she’s excited about all these buses being electric therefore getting some of those pesky diesel ones off the road.

But doing it in the name of kids’ health and ability to learn seems like a stretch. Especially, since she is part of the same administration that wants kids as young as six months old to get vaccinated, and was all about virtual learning long after it was even remotely necessary.

Those two things aren’t good for a child’s health or their ability to learn.

Still; yay buses.

This whole scene reeks of someone who is part of an administration that’s running out of ideas and has absolutely nothing.

It’s like the president called her up and said, “Kamala, I need you to get people excited about buses, It’s all we’ve got so I need you to really sell it… I don’t care how you do it; blame diesel fuel, chalk it up to nostalgia, just whip those Seattleites into a school bus frenzy.”

Then he hung up the phone and tried to shake her hand because he forgot he had spoken to her over the phone and wasn’t actually in the room with him.

