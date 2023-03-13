Oscar Winner Ke Huy Quan Passionately Thanks ‘The American Dream’ In Uplifting Speech

Videos by OutKick

If you haven’t followed the buzz around actor Ke Huy Quan heading into the Oscars, it’s an incredible story of perseverance and faith.

The Vietnamese-born actor’s journey has truly been incredible. He famously played Data in “The Goonies” (1985) and Short Round in “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” (1984).

The horizon was bright for Ke Huy Quan in the mid-80s, until he unknowingly fell out of Hollywood’s interest for 40 years.

40 years ago…

Ke Huy Quan kept himself busy as a stunt coordinator; simultaneously working on one day landing a marquee role again.

Fast forward to 2022 — Quan is co-starring in a fairly low-budgeted film titled “Everything Everywhere All At Once.”

Months after the film’s release, Quan is on stage receiving his Oscar for Best Supporting Actor.

Ke Huy Quan Shares Incredible Speech At Oscars

While this OutKick writer’s opinion dubbed “Everything Everywhere All At Once” — the newly awarded “Best Picture” winner — an over-praised film, Quan’s performance truly stood out. All that to say, the Oscar was rightly deserved.

During his acceptance speech Sunday night, Quan poured out his story: speaking of going from a refugee camp in Hong Kong as a child to winning a spot in film history.

For that incredible journey, Quan thanked “The American Dream.”

“My journey started on a boat,” Quan said Sunday night.

“I spent a year in a refugee camp, and somehow, I ended up here, on Hollywood’s biggest stage. They say stories like this only happen in the movies. I cannot believe it’s happening to me. This… this is the American dream!”

A room full of Hollywood actors would normally groan or stay quiet with a pro-American declaration like Quan’s.

But when the proof of what America, a land of opportunity and freedom, offered to a person like Quan stood before them, it was impossible for the room not to cheer when he finished speaking “Dream” into the mic.

Quan’s humility was something to behold. His speech represented the exact opposite of what an actor like Will Smith did with his golden opportunity at the Oscars last year.

For Quan, his only message in a once-in-a-lifetime moment was to encourage others to strive and wait for the perfect opportunity.

“Dreams are something you have to believe in. I almost gave up on mine. To all of you out there, please keep your dreams alive!”

Congrats to the new Oscar winner.

