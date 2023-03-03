Oscar Pistorius, The ‘Blade Runner’ Convicted Of Murder, Could Be Released From Prison Early

Videos by OutKick

Oscar Pistorius, the double amputee gold-medal winner, is up for parole and could be released from prison early after serving just half of his 13-year sentence.

Pistorius, known as ‘Blade Runner,’ was convicted in 2015 of murdering his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp on Valentine’s Day 2013. He was sentenced to 13 years, five months in prison.

All prisoners in South Africa have a chance at parole after serving half their sentence. His parole hearing is set for March 31.

Tania Koen, an attorney representing Steenkamp’s parents, noted that the parole hearing is simply part of South African law.

“We were notified by the department of correctional services about the parole hearing,” Koen told Sowetan Live. “We also note Pistorius, like any offender, is entitled to parole after serving a certain portion of his sentence.”

“That is all we can say on the matter,” Koen said, adding that “the law must take its course.”

Pistorius pushed for his half-term parole meeting in 2021 saying he had “done everything in my power to rehabilitate, to conduct myself in such a manner as to constantly comply with prison rules, to show full remorse.”

That parole hearing will now be granted at the end of the month.