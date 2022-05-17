Orioles P Matt Harvey Receives 60-Game Suspension For ‘Distribution Of Prohibited Drugs’

Orioles pitcher Matt Harvey has been suspended for 60 games without pay for “distribution of a prohibited Drug of Abuse,” according to MLB Network’s Mark Feinsand. Really sad what happened to the former New York Met.

The suspension is retroactive to April 29, which takes Harvey’s return into late-June.

Orioles P Matt Harvey has received a 60-game suspension without pay for participating in the distribution of a prohibited Drug of Abuse in violation of MLB's Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program. The start date of Harvey’s suspension is retroactive to April 29, 2022. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) May 17, 2022

This suspension came out of nowhere for many, however a suspension was due to come after Matt Harvey testified in the case of Tyler Skaggs that involved use of cocaine and oxycodone. Harvey testified that he and other players used cocaine and other drugs “to deal with injuries and wear-and-tear” throughout the season, a problem that Major League Baseball will surely look to solve.

Commissioner Rob Manfred apparently felt a 60-game suspension was warranted for his actions.

No comment has been made from Matt Harvey’s camp on whether we’ll see an appeal like we did from Trevor Bauer last month. Hopefully the Dark Knight gets himself back on track and on a mound later this summer.