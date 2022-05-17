in MLB

Orioles P Matt Harvey Receives 60-Game Suspension For ‘Distribution Of Prohibited Drugs’

Orioles pitcher Matt Harvey has been suspended for 60 games without pay for “distribution of a prohibited Drug of Abuse,” according to MLB Network’s Mark Feinsand. Really sad what happened to the former New York Met.

The suspension is retroactive to April 29, which takes Harvey’s return into late-June.

This suspension came out of nowhere for many, however a suspension was due to come after Matt Harvey testified in the case of Tyler Skaggs that involved use of cocaine and oxycodone. Harvey testified that he and other players used cocaine and other drugs “to deal with injuries and wear-and-tear” throughout the season, a problem that Major League Baseball will surely look to solve.

Commissioner Rob Manfred apparently felt a 60-game suspension was warranted for his actions.

No comment has been made from Matt Harvey’s camp on whether we’ll see an appeal like we did from Trevor Bauer last month. Hopefully the Dark Knight gets himself back on track and on a mound later this summer.

Written by Gary Sheffield, Jr

Gary Sheffield Jr is the son of should-be MLB Hall of Famer, Gary Sheffield. He covers basketball and baseball for OutKick.com, chats with the Purple and Gold faithful on LakersNation, and shitposts on Twitter. You can follow him at GarySheffieldJr

