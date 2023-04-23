Orioles Hall Of Famer Jim Palmer Rips Umpire For ‘Bush-League Call’ On Ejection Of Baltimore Player

Videos by OutKick

Being an umpire is hard. How do I know that? I umpire high school baseball in Connecticut. Am I looking for some praise or to be called a hero? Well, kinda. But more importantly, it serves as important context for the story of Jim Palmer crushing MLB umpire Vic Carapazza after ejecting Baltimore’s Ramón Urías.

Carapazza rang up Urías on a pitch that looked to be off-the-plate and then after Urías flung his helmet and batting gloves, Carapazza tossed him from the game.

Home plate umpire Vic Carapazza during a game at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Orioles broadcaster and Hall of Fame pitcher Jim Palmer did not appreciate the quick ejection and called out Carapazza for trying to put the spotlight on himself.

“Just turn around. Go umpire. They didn’t come to see you umpire, Vic,” Palmer said. “It’s a bush-league call right there. No reason to do that. You really kind of embarrass your profession when you do that.”

Really bad ejection by yet another umpire on an ego trip. I love Jim Palmer going in on Vic Carapazza for abusing his power. pic.twitter.com/E7K1ZBCLTa — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) April 23, 2023

Jim Palmer goes at umpire for ejecting Baltimore Orioles player

I can see both sides here. Though, personally, I try to avoid ejections at all costs. Sure, Carapazza probably warned Urías after he threw his helmet. Then, Urías continued to throw equipment.

That is technically grounds for ejection. But Carapazza stood there and stared at Urías. That’s what Palmer’s talking about. He wanted a reaction. Carapazza easily could have turned around and walked away.

Hall of Famer Jim Palmer is introduced during the Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the Clark Sports Center in Cooperstown, New York. (Photo by Mark Cunningham/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

That means he probably knew the call was questionable. And it wasn’t the only questionable call of the night for Carapazza.

Vic Carapazza rings up Terrin Vavra.



One problem: it was only an 0-1 count.



Great night for him behind the plate… pic.twitter.com/yO8itzBemW — Locked On Orioles (@LockedOnOrioles) April 23, 2023

Rough night for Carapazza.