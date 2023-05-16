Orioles Fans Boo Shohei Ohtani For Failing To Hit For Cycle

Videos by OutKick

Los Angeles Angeles superstar Shohei Ohtani had an absurd game against the Baltimore Orioles on Monday, but he still left their fans wanting more.

Ohtani pitched 7 innings and managed to reach base 5 time. He also tallied 3 RBIs in the Angels’ 9-5 win over the Orioles. According to the Associated Press, that performance made Ohtani the first pitcher to reach base 5 times in a game he started since Yankee Mel Stottlemyre did it in 1964.

Better still, Ohtani nearly hit for the cycle. He went 4-for-5 in 6 plate appearances with a single, triple, and this 456-foot 3-run homer.

Shohei Ohtani knew he got all of this one.



So, if their team wasn’t going to win, the Orioles faithful at Camden Yards wanted to at least see one of baseball’s most exciting players hit for the cycle.

Was that too much to ask?

Ohtani Came 90 Feet Short From A Historic Momement, And Orioles Fans Weren’t Having It

Ohtani stepped into the box for his last at-bat of the night in the top of the 9th against Orioles righty Mike Baumann. He got a hold of the 0-2 pitch and hit a line drive into deep left field. To a lot of folks, it must have looked like there was enough there for Ohtani to leg it another 90 feet to second, but Ohtani held up at first.

Shohei Ohtani settles for a single in his bid for a cycle (he was also this game's starting pitcher). ⚾️🦄pic.twitter.com/ZZ0Do9Z093 — The Comeback (@thecomeback) May 16, 2023

There were two outs when this happened, and Mike Trout was on first. There was no way to get Ohtani to second unless they sold out Trout and risked him getting thrown out at third to end the inning.

The crowd wasn’t having it. They wanted to see a cycle, dammit.

Even the fans in Baltimore want to see that cycle 🤣@Angels | #GoHalos pic.twitter.com/wUeQUGtiAY — Bally Sports West (@BallySportWest) May 16, 2023

I understand it wasn’t going to happen, but I’m with the Orioles fans here. I would’ve wanted to see a cycle out of Ohtani too.

It would’ve been way easier to swallow if he had whiffed on three straight in his plate appearance. Then everyone would be like, ‘Oh well; it wasn’t meant to be.”

However, coming 90 feet short of history is a bit of a bummer. Good to see Ohtani laughing it off on first base as the Baltimore boobirds made their presence known.

