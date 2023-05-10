Shohei Ohtani Passes Babe Ruth To Set A New Record

Videos by OutKick

Shohei Ohtani continues to cement his place as one of the best players in the history of Major League Baseball.

There are any number of statistics on Ohtani’s nearly unprecedented two-way dominance.

His offensive numbers have been remarkably consistent, averaging a 144 wRC+ over the past three seasons, making him 44% above league average.

Somehow he’s also cut down on strikeouts too, with his K% dropping from 29.6% in 2021 to 17.9% in 2023. From 2021-2022, he launched 80 home runs and stole 37 bases, adding 74 runs above offensive normal.

But that’s just offense, and Ohtani is also one of the game’s top pitchers.

And on Tuesday, he flew past one of the only other two-way players in baseball history.

Ohtani recorded his 502nd career strikeout, which moved him ahead of Babe Ruth on the all-time strikeout list.

With his 502nd career strikeout, Shohei Ohtani passed Babe Ruth (501 K) on the all-time strikeout list pic.twitter.com/Jv1pKUwVIY — Brent Maguire (@bmags94) May 10, 2023

And even more impressively, it set a record for most strikeouts by anyone with at least 100 career home runs.

#Angels Shohei Ohtani has reached 502 career pitching strikeouts, which surpasses Babe Ruth's career total (per @EliasSports).



Ohtani now has the most pitching strikeouts among players to hit at least 100 career home runs. — Angels PR (@LAAngelsPR) May 10, 2023

ANAHEIM, CA – APRIL 07: Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) stands at the plate during an MLB baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays played on April 7, 2023 at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, CA. (Photo by John Cordes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Shohei Ohtani’s Historic Accomplishments

It feels like every day, Ohtani sets some sort of record on either side of the ball.

This latest feat, passing Babe Ruth for most strikeouts from a player with 100 career homers, happened at age 28. How much further will he go, considering he has at least a decade of production ahead of him?

There’s a legitimate chance that his performance as a pitcher AND hitter would be enough to justify inclusion in the Hall of Fame. Beyond the absurdity of his combined performance.

It’s a testament to the failures of the Angels organization that the team is just 20-17 and has yet to make the postseason with Ohtani on the roster.

That may be changing sooner rather than later though, with free agency rapidly looming.

Ohtani’s dominance over the rest of the league is just as impressive as Ruth’s dominance in his era. And given the advancements in training, data, fitness and pitching, it might be even better.