Orioles’ Cedric Mullens Pulls Off Spectacular, Game-Saving Catch

Cedric Mullens is ending the Orioles’ tumultuous week on a positive note.

Facing the Seattle Marines on Sunday, the O’s (73-45) played a tight contest against the red-hot Seattle Mariners. Baltimore escaped with a dub after Mullens pulled off an incredible catch in the ninth inning.

BALTIMORE, MD – JULY 14: Cedric Mullins #31 of the Baltimore Orioles looks on after stealing third base against the Miami Marlins during the second inning of the game at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on July 14, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

With two recorded outs and a 3-2 lead, Ty France stepped up to the plate, facing off against Baltimore pitcher Michael Baumann.

France popped way far out to center-right, seemingly going yard to tie up the game. That is, until Mullens lept for the highlight catch to rob France of the homer.

Cedric Mullens had to extend over the wall at T-Mobile Park.

Some called it one of the best catches ever.

WATCH:

CEDRIC MULLINS JUST MADE THE GREATEST CATCH I'VE EVER SEEN



GAME SAVING CATCH OVER THE WALL pic.twitter.com/uiss92XNs9 — Nick Pollack (@PitcherList) August 13, 2023

The catch wasn’t a complete game-saver as Baumann gave up a home run to Dominic Canzone on the ensuing at-bat.

Unreal… Dominic Canzone has tied this game at 3-3 with two outs here in the 9th inning, with his first homer as a Mariner. pic.twitter.com/AGrRj7lXax — Daniel Kramer (@DKramer_) August 13, 2023

Mullens proved to be more than a defensive star on Sunday.

In the top of the 10th inning, with a runner on third, Mullens homered and put the Orioles up for the winning 5-3 score.

WATCH:

It was a day to remember for Cedric Mullens. He helped keep the O’s afloat as the top seed in the NL East with the crazy ending in Seattle.