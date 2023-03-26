Oregon Woman Heads To Jail After Going Tyson – Holyfield On Security

Videos by OutKick

McGruff always told us to “take a bite out of crime.” But what about when crime takes a bite out of you?

An Oregon woman who bit off the earlobe of a department store security guard has been sentenced to 70 months in prison.

If Mike Tyson can’t get away with it, you certainly can’t either.

Ashlie Ruth Clark, 31, was attempting to steal about $800 worth of merchandise, but she was stopped at the door. The incident happened inside Nordstrom at Washington Square Mall in Tigard, Ore.

As the guards attempted to recover the stolen goods, Clark physically resisted arrest and shouted obscenities at them. During the struggle, the woman bit one of the guard’s earlobes. According to the Washington Country District Attorney, she tore off “at least a half inch” of flesh.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where doctors were unable to reattach her earlobe.

After her arrest, the woman gave a false name and date of birth to the officers. Turns out, she already had two warrants out for her arrest.

Clark pleaded guilty to second-degree assault and first-degree attempted robbery Friday. She’s been sentenced to more than five years in prison.

She will serve her sentence in the Oregon Department of Corrections, followed by three years of post-prison supervision after her release.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the woman who lost her earlobe.