ACC Looking At Possibly Adding Oregon And Washington: REPORT

Washington and Oregon could be possible expansion targets for the ACC.

The PAC-12 is on the brink of absolute disaster after Colorado chose to return to the Big 12 starting in 2024.

All bets are off. After months and months of speculation about what would happen, the Buffaloes finally had enough of George Kliavkoff not being able to secure a media deal and left for the Big 12.

Now, all eyes are on Oregon and Washington to see what the Ducks and Huskies will do. The Big Ten reportedly isn’t interested in taking them right now.

That has led many to believe the Big 12 could be a potential landing spot. After all, it’s not even clear the PAC-12 will exist in a year.

Well, an unexpected player might be in the mix:

Enter the ACC.

Will the ACC make a run at Oregon and Washington?

ESPN reported following Colorado’s exit from the PAC-12 that the East Coast conference has run “models on adding a number of potential targets, including West Virginia, SMU, Oregon and Washington.”

However, the ACC hasn’t determined yet if any specific schools could help boost the conference’s value, according to the same report.

It sounds like the ACC is doing its due diligence on any and all options, but nothing is imminent.

Joining the ACC doesn’t make a lot of sense.

Having said that, the ACC seems like it could be a disaster for the Ducks and Huskies. The conference’s media deal runs through 2036 and is worth right around $36 million per school. It’s not terrible, but it’s also far from great.

Plus, do the Ducks and Huskies really want to be flying across the country for half their sporting events? That’s an absurd amount of travel.

Oregon and Washington should keep all options on the table, but joining the ACC seems foolish. For now, Oregon and Washington must still cling to hope the Big Ten comes calling. The B1G is by far and away the best option. If that fails, the dynamics would immediately shift to taking any option necessary to survive. What a time to be alive for college football fans!