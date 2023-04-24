Oregon State AD In ‘Stable Medical Condition’ After Suffering Unknown Emergency

Videos by OutKick

Oregon State athletic director Scott Barnes is recovering after an unknown medical emergency.

“Oregon State University Vice President and Director of Athletics Scott Barnes remains in stable medical condition this afternoon while showing signs of improvement as he continues to receive care in a Fresno, California hospital. Barnes experienced a medical event Saturday night while attending a Fresno State awards presentation in Fresno,” the university announced Sunday. Barnes was at Fresno State to accept an award as a former Bulldogs basketball player, according to ESPN.

The Beavers also announced Barnes “has been able to communicate with family members throughout the day.”

Further details aren’t known about Barnes’ medical emergency. You can read the full statement from Oregon State below.

An encouraging update on Scott Barnes from #OregonState just now: pic.twitter.com/kZiozOPIsu — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) April 24, 2023

Oregon State AD Scott Barnes is “showing signs of improvement.”

The good news is it sounds like Barnes, who is 60, is trending in a positive direction after dealing with an unknown emergency.

Whenever anyone ends up in the hospital, it’s almost always a sign of a very serious situation. People don’t get hospitalized for minor issues.

Hopefully, Barnes is back on his feet as quickly as possible.

Barnes has been the AD of the Beavers since 2016, and helped oversee the resurgence of the football program this past season. He was also the AD at Pittsburgh and Utah State prior to joining Oregon State. Hopefully, Scott Barnes is back to 100% as quickly as possible. Make sure to check back to OutKick for any updates that might come in.