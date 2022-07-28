Former Oregon State Football Player Arrested For Armed Robberies After Months Of Searching

Former Oregon State defensive lineman Elu Aydon has been arrested in Washington state for two armed robberies. According to the county’s Sheriff’s Department, authorities had been searching for Aydon since April.

Back on April 15, authorities were searching for Aydon after an armed robbery at a Handy Corner Store in Puyallup, Washington. He reportedly had a semi-automatic handgun during the robbery and fled the scene with $200 after demanding the cashier hand over cash.

That particular robbery came less than a week before another convenience store in Tacoma was robbed in which Aydon was the suspect in that situation as well, according to FOX 13 Seattle.

Wednesday, Tacoma police apprehended Aydon in a stolen car at a motel. He is now facing charges of two counts of first-degree robbery and one count of possession of a stolen vehicle. His bail has been set by the court at $25,000.

Aydon, a three-star prospect out of Leone High School, played for Oregon State from 2015-19. He was productive for the Beavers picking up 104 tackles and 1.5 sacks in 45 games during his time in Corvallis.