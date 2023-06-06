Videos by OutKick

Sheldon High School softball won the Oregon state championship without recording a hit on Saturday. The Irish’s 1-0 victory ended on a chaotic sequence that created an emotional swing of epic proportions.

Sheldon, located in Eugene, faced Oregon City in the OSAA Class 6A title game at Jane Sanders Stadium, home of the Ducks. Neither team saw a run cross the plate through the first seven innings.

In fact, the Irish were no-hit! Pioneers pitcher Lily Riley threw the first no-hitter in OSAA high school softball championship history, and lost.

Riley sat down the first 18 batters of the game. She was perfect through six innings. Sheldon did not get on base for the first six innings of a seven inning game, did not record a hit, and won.

Softball MAYHEM went down in the bottom of the seventh!

Riley retired her 19th-straight batter for the first out, but hit Brooke Peterson, the 20th Irish batter of the afternoon. She was her team’s first (!!) baserunner of the game.

From there, Sheldon advanced the runner on what was supposed to be a sacrifice bunt.

However, the Oregon City third baseman was way off-line with her throw to first. Peterson advanced to third on the wild throw, at which point she collided with Riley — who was covering the base.

(Still frame courtesy: Cameron Derby, KEZI9/ABC)

Peterson decided to take off toward home. It was ill-advised, her coach even told her to hold up, and she was thrown out by a country mile for what would have been the second out.

(Still frame courtesy: Cameron Derby, KEZI9/ABC)

Sequentially, the other Irish runner was then thrown out at second for what would have been out No. 3.

(Still frame courtesy: Cameron Derby, KEZI9/ABC)

A bonkers double play seemingly ended the inning, got the Pioneers out of a sticky situation, and sent the game to extra innings. Oregon City went nuts.

There was only one problem. The game did not go to extra innings. It was over. The Pioneers lost.

Sheldon wins the 6A State Championship, 1-0, over Oregon City.



Insane ending. Bottom 7, 0-0 game, 1 out. Throwing error opens the window for Peterson to go home. She's called out at home. But OC is called for interference at 3rd.



Slow motion replay in video below.#opreps pic.twitter.com/pRHlTuFMIc — Cameron Derby (Blue Check) (@CamDerbyTV) June 3, 2023

Peterson collided with Riley at third base. She then ran home on purpose.

I know that (the umpire) saw the obstruction. It was a full hit. It wasn’t a clip. [Ridley] was directly in the way, so I knew that if I attempted, even if I was out, I was gonna be safe. — Sheldon’s Brooke Peterson, via the Oregonian

Sure enough, that thought process was correct. The umpire ruled interference, Peterson was ruled safe, Sheldon won the state championship 1-0 without recording a hit.

Wild scene in real time as Sheldon wins the 6A @OSAASports title on an interference call at 3rd base as Lily Riley tossed a no-hitter in defeat for Oregon City 🥎 #opreps @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/j0TFnM5UhY — Nick Krupke (@NickKrupke) June 4, 2023

With the unconventional win, its 12th in a row, Sheldon finished the year as state champs at 30-1.