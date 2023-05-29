Oregon Golfer Withdraws From National Championship After Stepping On Tee, Impaling His Foot

Videos by OutKick

Greg Solhaug, a junior at Oregon, had his national championship cut short after stepping on a wooden tee and impaling his foot. Talk about an absolute freak injury that couldn’t have come at a worse time.

First reported by Golfweek and later confirmed by the school, Solhaug was standing on a tee box, took a step, and planted his foot on a tee that went through the bottom of his shoe and impaled his foot. Walking on a foot that was just punctured by a tee wasn’t really an option, and Solhaugh withdrew from the championship.

“I’ve been in golf nearly 50 years and have never seen anything like that,” said Oregon men’s coach Casey Martin. “He was in a lot of pain.”

Thinking of junior Greg Solhaug, who was forced to withdraw from today's round due to injury. pic.twitter.com/gxXtAeJLai — Oregon Men's Golf (@OregonMGolf) May 27, 2023

Solhaugh was 2-over thru 10 holes during his second round on Saturday. With the injury early in the tournament, Oregon replaced him with Gabriel Hari for Sunday’s third round.

READ: SINKHOLE SWALLOWS PART OF UTAH GOLF COURSE, WILD MAN SITS ON THE EDGE OF IT: VIDEO

The Ducks ultimately had a rough go of it on Sunday posting a team total of 19-over to finish in 27th place. Only the Top 15 teams after Sunday made the 54-hole cut.

Illinois currently holds a three-shot advantage over Pepperdine at 6-under par. Texas Tech and Ohio State were the final two teams to take up the last two spots in the next round.